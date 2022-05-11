Technology News
Updated: 11 May 2022 17:01 IST
Realme GT 2 Pro is getting a software update from Realme, carrying the April 2022 security patch. Called the May 2022 update for the phone, it carries UI version number RMX3301_11_A.15 and will bring improvements to the security, system, fingerprint, temperature control, and rear camera along with other changes. Realme has said that in order to ensure stability, the update will see a staged rollout. The Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in India last month. The handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and features an LTPO 2.0-backed ‘Super Reality' display.

Realme GT 2 Pro RMX3301_11_A.15 update rollout, changelog

As we mentioned, the Realme GT 2 Pro update featuring UI version RMX3301_11_A.15 integrates the April 2022 Android security patch, and has been received on Gadgets 360's review unit. The system updates include improved smoothness when swiped from the screen edge along with fixes to the Always on Display feature and the MS Intune application. An issue where a task fails to close when users swipe up on it from recent tasks, an image display issue that occurs after moving an image to a different place as well as a problem where the smartphone might unexpectedly restart are being fixed.

realme gt 2 pro screenshot s

The new update rolling out to the Realme GT 2 Pro also focuses on improving the success rate of fingerprint unlock. The improvements brought to the rear camera include better clarity upon zooming in or out, along with fixes to a video shooting issue or an image preview issue. The update is also aimed at improving the overheating issue with Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

As mentioned earlier, Realme has said that in order to ensure stability, the update will see a staged rollout. The Realme GT 2 Pro will receive three years of major OS updates and four years of Security updates.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in India last month. The Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and features an LTPO 2.0-backed ‘Super Reality' display. The handset sports a bio-based design with a paper-like texture.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary senso, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The Realme GT 2 Pro also houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front for selfies and video calls. The smartphone offers up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge Enhanced fast charging.

