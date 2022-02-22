Realme GT 2 series global launch has been confirmed. The flagship series from Realme will launch on the inaugural day of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 next week. The flagship smartphone series from Realme comprises two models — the vanilla Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro. Both the devices were launched in China in early January. The vanilla Realme GT 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC while Realme GT 2 Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It remains to be seen if the global version of the smartphones will be different from their Chinese models.

Through a press release and a tweet, Realme confirmed that the Realme GT 2 series will get a global launch on February 28 at 9am GMT (2:30pm IST). The flagship smartphone series will launch on the inaugural day of MWC 2022 and the event can be livestreamed on Realme UK's Twitter and YouTube channels. There is no mention of a dedicated India launch yet, but Realme CEO Madhav Sheth hinted earlier this month that Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro will launch in India sometime soon.

Realme GT 2 specifications

Launched in China earlier this year, it remains to be seen if the global version of the Realme GT 2 series will have the same specifications as the Chinese version. Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it features a Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Realme GT 2 packs a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone's front features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, the Realme flagship smartphone packs Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC connectivity. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro sports a 6.7-inch 2K (1,440x3,216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, mated to up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For connectivity, Realme GT 2 Pro gets Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and NFC support. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.