Realme GT 2 Series Global Launch Confirmed for February 28, Will Debut at Mobile World Congress 2022

Realme GT 2 series was launched in China on January 4.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 22 February 2022 18:55 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 series tipped to launch in India soon
  • MWC 2022 will be held in Barcelona
  • Realme GT 2 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display

Realme GT 2 series global launch has been confirmed. The flagship series from Realme will launch on the inaugural day of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 next week. The flagship smartphone series from Realme comprises two models — the vanilla Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro. Both the devices were launched in China in early January. The vanilla Realme GT 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC while Realme GT 2 Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It remains to be seen if the global version of the smartphones will be different from their Chinese models.

Through a press release and a tweet, Realme confirmed that the Realme GT 2 series will get a global launch on February 28 at 9am GMT (2:30pm IST). The flagship smartphone series will launch on the inaugural day of MWC 2022 and the event can be livestreamed on Realme UK's Twitter and YouTube channels. There is no mention of a dedicated India launch yet, but Realme CEO Madhav Sheth hinted earlier this month that Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro will launch in India sometime soon.

Realme GT 2 specifications

Launched in China earlier this year, it remains to be seen if the global version of the Realme GT 2 series will have the same specifications as the Chinese version. Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it features a Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, Realme GT 2 packs a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phone's front features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, the Realme flagship smartphone packs Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC connectivity. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro sports a 6.7-inch 2K (1,440x3,216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, mated to up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For connectivity, Realme GT 2 Pro gets Wi-Fi 6, 5G, and NFC support. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme, Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Specifications, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications, Mobile World Congress, MWC, MWC 2022, Mobile World Congress 2022
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Realme GT 2 Series Global Launch Confirmed for February 28, Will Debut at Mobile World Congress 2022
