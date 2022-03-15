Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro India launch have been teased officially although the date of launch has not been revealed yet. The Indian launch has been teased couple of months after the two smartphones were launched in China, and soon after the global unveiling at MWC 2022 last month. In the series, the Realme GT 2 carries a Snapdragon 888 SoC and features a regular 120Hz AMOLED display. The Realme GT 2 Pro, on the other hand, features a bio-based design that carries a paper-like texture and comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Both phones also include triple rear cameras as well as 120Hz displays. Realme is projected to ship over 10 million Realme GT-series phones worldwide in 2022.

Realme took to Twitter to tease the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India. Both the handsets are expected to debut in India soon, but no launch date was provided. Recent reports had indicated a March launch for Realme GT 2 Pro in India.

The wait is over!

Arriving soon in India and it's going to be#GreaterThanYouSee.



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/6JbDn4KuwW — realme (@realmeIndia) March 15, 2022

Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro price

The India prices of the Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro is yet to be unveiled. Realme GT 2 price starts at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 46,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 37,800) during an early sale. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB model that is priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 50,500). The Realme GT 2 Pro, on the other hand, carries a starting price tag of EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 63,100) for the 8GB + 128GB model. It is available at an introductory price of EUR 649.99 (roughly Rs. 54,700). The phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB model that comes at EUR 849.99 (roughly Rs. 71,600). The Realme GT 2 series comes in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black versions.

The Realme GT 2 series has debuted in Europe and will make way to markets including India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Latin America in the upcoming months, the company said.

The Realme GT 2 was launched in China with a starting price of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Realme GT 2 Pro started selling in China at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 46,600) for the initial 8GB + 128GB model.

Realme GT 2 specifications

The Realme GT 2 smartphone runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top and features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM under the hood. The Realme GT 2 carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX776 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

It comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. Realme GT 2's connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The Realme GT 2 bears a 5,000mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart fast charging. It measures 162.9x75.8x8.6mm and weighs 194.5 grams.