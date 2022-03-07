Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Tipped for March, Specifications Expected to Include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM

Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Tipped for March, Specifications Expected to Include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM

Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to launch in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black colour options.

By David Delima | Updated: 7 March 2022 13:13 IST
Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Tipped for March, Specifications Expected to Include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in China in January and in global markets at the end of February

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • It sports a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display
  • Realme GT 2 Pro offers 65W SuperDart fast charging support

Realme GT 2 Pro will launch in India by the end of March, according to a new report. The smartphone was launched alongside Realme GT 2 for global markets on February 28, at MWC 2022. The phone had debuted in China in January. Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and sports a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0-backed Super Reality display. The smartphone features a bio-based design with a paper-like texture on the rear side. Realme is yet to officially reveal plans to launch the smartphone in the country.

According to a report by MySmartPrice citing tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India could take place later in March. The smartphone is also tipped to launch in the country with the same RAM and storage models as the Realme GT 2 Pro that was launched in China and global markets in January and February respectively. Readers might recall that the Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black colour options, and the company will offer the same colour options in India, according to the report.

Realme GT 2 Pro price in India (expected)

Realme GT 2 Pro price in India is yet to be revealed by the company. The smartphone was launched in global markets on February at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 62,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while a 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at EUR 849.99 (roughly Rs. 71,100). As previously mentioned, Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black colour options.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications (expected)

The Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone that was launched in global markets and in China runs on Android 12, with the company's Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch 2K (1,440x3,216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED 10-bit ‘Super Reality' display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. It comes with Gorilla Glass Victus protection and offers HDR10+ support. The Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The handset features a stainless-steel Vapour Cooling Max system with line layers, for improved heat dissipation.

On the camera front, Realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 32-megapixel front facing selfie camera. It offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme GT 2 Pro runs on a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 65W SuperDart fast charging over USB Type-C, which is claimed to charger the handset from zero to 100 percent in 33 minutes. The handset measures 163.2x74.7x8.18mm and weighs 189 grams.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme, Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Date, Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications, Realme GT 2 Series
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Kaun Pravin Tambe? Shreyas Talpade-Led Cricket Biopic Out April 1 on Disney+ Hotstar
Realme C35 With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 128GB Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Tipped for March, Specifications Expected to Include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple’s New M2 Chip for MacBook Reportedly Spotted Day Before Launch Event
  2. BSNL's Cheapest Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Is Here: See Details
  3. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  4. Flipkart Hosting Next Big Sale on March 12 With Deals on Phones, Tablets
  5. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Air May Debut Alongside a New 7K Apple Studio Display
  6. Uber, Ola Ordered to Get Valid Licences or Shut Operations in Maharashtra
  7. Asus 8z Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: All You Need to Know
  8. Poco M4 Pro Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  9. Realme GT 2 Pro Flagship Phone Tipped to Launch in India This Month
  10. Realme C35 Budget Phone With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Blocks 25,000 Addresses Linked to Russian Individuals, Business Entities
  2. Binance Donates $2.5 Million in Crypto Assets to UNICEF to Help Distressed Ukrainian Children
  3. NASA Astronaut Kalpana Chawla’s Unseen Images Turned to NFTs for Women’s Day Auction
  4. Samsung Confirms Data Breach by Hackers, Involving Source Code of Galaxy Smartphones
  5. DD India Partners Yupp TV to Expand Its Global Reach to US, UK, Australia
  6. Apple 'Peek Performance' Event: iPad Air Said to Launch With No Design Changes
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Begin from March 12 With Deals, Discounts on Phones, Tablets, Wearables
  8. The Power of Tech Giants Has Made Them as Influential as Nations. Here’s How They’re Sanctioning Russia
  9. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display, 4.1 Channel 100W Speakers Launched in India
  10. Switzerland Plans to Freeze Crypto Assets Held by Russian Nationals Within Its Borders: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.