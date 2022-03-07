Realme GT 2 Pro will launch in India by the end of March, according to a new report. The smartphone was launched alongside Realme GT 2 for global markets on February 28, at MWC 2022. The phone had debuted in China in January. Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and sports a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0-backed Super Reality display. The smartphone features a bio-based design with a paper-like texture on the rear side. Realme is yet to officially reveal plans to launch the smartphone in the country.

According to a report by MySmartPrice citing tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India could take place later in March. The smartphone is also tipped to launch in the country with the same RAM and storage models as the Realme GT 2 Pro that was launched in China and global markets in January and February respectively. Readers might recall that the Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black colour options, and the company will offer the same colour options in India, according to the report.

Realme GT 2 Pro price in India (expected)

Realme GT 2 Pro price in India is yet to be revealed by the company. The smartphone was launched in global markets on February at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 62,600) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while a 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at EUR 849.99 (roughly Rs. 71,100). As previously mentioned, Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black colour options.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications (expected)

The Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone that was launched in global markets and in China runs on Android 12, with the company's Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch 2K (1,440x3,216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED 10-bit ‘Super Reality' display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. It comes with Gorilla Glass Victus protection and offers HDR10+ support. The Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The handset features a stainless-steel Vapour Cooling Max system with line layers, for improved heat dissipation.

On the camera front, Realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 32-megapixel front facing selfie camera. It offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme GT 2 Pro runs on a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 65W SuperDart fast charging over USB Type-C, which is claimed to charger the handset from zero to 100 percent in 33 minutes. The handset measures 163.2x74.7x8.18mm and weighs 189 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.