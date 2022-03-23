Photo Credit: Realme
Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to launch in India on April 7, according to a teaser shared by the official Realme India Twitter handle. However, the tweet was deleted after a short while, which could indicate either a change of plans, or perhaps the Chinese company didn't intend to make the launch date public just yet. The Realme GT 2 series is already available in the Chinese and global markets. The teaser image only depicted the Realme GT 2 Pro, so it is not clear whether the vanilla Realme GT 2 model will also be released in India.
Realme India's now-deleted tweet was first spotted by GSMArena. It mentioned that the Realme GT 2 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on April 7 at 12pm IST. The teaser image mentions the use of an eco-friendly biopolymer which is claimed to give the handset an environmentally sustainable design.
Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It also has a 12GB + 256GB storage model that is priced at EUR 849.99 (roughly Rs. 71,000).
The Realme GT 2 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED 10-bit ‘Super Reality' display with a 2K (1,440x3,216 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen is guarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It uses nine-layer Stainless Steel Vapour Cooling Max technology to offer improved heat dissipation. The handset features an under-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone runs on Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.
There is a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, which is paired with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video calling.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement