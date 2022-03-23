Technology News
Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Date Could Be April 7, Deleted Teaser Suggests

Realme GT 2 Pro has already been released globally.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 23 March 2022 13:48 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 2 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup, headlined by dual 50-megapixel sensors

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Realme GT 2 Pro features a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • It features an in-display fingerprint sensor

Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to launch in India on April 7, according to a teaser shared by the official Realme India Twitter handle. However, the tweet was deleted after a short while, which could indicate either a change of plans, or perhaps the Chinese company didn't intend to make the launch date public just yet. The Realme GT 2 series is already available in the Chinese and global markets. The teaser image only depicted the Realme GT 2 Pro, so it is not clear whether the vanilla Realme GT 2 model will also be released in India.

Realme India's now-deleted tweet was first spotted by GSMArena. It mentioned that the Realme GT 2 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on April 7 at 12pm IST. The teaser image mentions the use of an eco-friendly biopolymer which is claimed to give the handset an environmentally sustainable design.

Realme GT 2 Pro price

Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 63,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. It also has a 12GB + 256GB storage model that is priced at EUR 849.99 (roughly Rs. 71,000).

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

The Realme GT 2 Pro sports a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED 10-bit ‘Super Reality' display with a 2K (1,440x3,216 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen is guarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It uses nine-layer Stainless Steel Vapour Cooling Max technology to offer improved heat dissipation. The handset features an under-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone runs on Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top.

There is a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, which is paired with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video calling.

