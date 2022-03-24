Technology News
Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Date Set for April 7, Company Confirms

Realme GT 2 Pro India launch will be livestreamed through Realme's social media channels.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 March 2022 10:21 IST
Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch Date Set for April 7, Company Confirms

Realme GT 2 Pro India launch date is set for April 7, the Chinese company has confirmed through an invite sent to media. The launch will take place virtually through Realme's social media channels. The Realme GT 2 Pro was first introduced in China in January — alongside the regular Realme GT 2. Both phones were also unveiled for global markets at MWC 2022 in Barcelona last month. The Realme GT 2 Pro specifications include a 120Hz 2K AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup that carries two 50-megapixel sensors. The Realme phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery and has up to 512GB of onboard storage.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
