Realme on Thursday announced that it is now accepting applications for early access to its Android 13 for Realme GT 2 Pro owners. A limited number of Realme GT 2 Pro users will be able to apply for early access. The company says that applications will be accepted in batches. Realme has also highlighted a known issue with the Android 13 early access update. The company recommends users to make sure their phones are not rooted before joining the beta programme. Realme has said that some third-party apps might not currently be compatible with Android 13, which is yet to be released by Google.

The Chinese smartphone brand announced via Twitter that it has started accepting applications for early access of Android 13 from Realme GT 2 Pro users. In a community blog post, Realme has provided the details of the beta programme.

According to Realme, a user must make sure that his Realme GT 2 Pro is not rooted before joining the Android 13 early access programme. The company advises users to back up their personal data to prevent potential data loss. Some third-party apps might not be compatible with the Android 13 early access version, as it is based on the upcoming Android version expected to launch later this year. Hence, Realme advises users to update all the apps to the latest version available on the Google Play store. The company has also said that the early access version could have an unpredictable impact on a user's smartphone and effect on daily use as well.

Realme GT 2 Pro users must ensure that they have more than 10GB storage available on their phones or there will be a risk of update failure, the company says. Realme also adds that the company can't guarantee that every applicant will get the update due to unpredictable factors like network communication and strategy adjustments. Users who do not get early access to the update will have to wait for the official release, according to the company.

Realme highlighted that an applicant's Realme GT 2 Pro should have more than 60 percent battery to install the update. They should also update to either RMX3301_11.A.16 or RMX3301_11.A.17 UI version. Eligible users can apply for early access of Android 13 by heading over to Settings > Software Update followed by tapping on the settings icon in the top right corner. Then users have to submit the required details and take a quiz by tapping on Trial Version > Apply Now.

Photo Credit: Realme

A known issue with the Android 13 early access version is that it does not support DC dimming feature, according to Realme. Realme GT 2 Pro users will also have the option to roll back to Android 12. After rolling back, they will not have the option to join the Android 13 early access programme again. The process of reverting to Android 12 will also delete personal data on the handset, according to the company.