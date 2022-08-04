Technology News
loading

Realme GT 2 Pro Android 13 Early Access Applications Announced: All Details

Realme has highlighted a known issue with the Android 13 early access version.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 4 August 2022 16:37 IST
Realme GT 2 Pro Android 13 Early Access Applications Announced: All Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 2 Pro users must ensure that they have more than 10GB storage available

Highlights
  • Realme will only accept a limited number of early access applications
  • Users should make sure their Realme GT 2 Pro is not rooted
  • Realme GT 2 Pro users will also have the option to roll back to Android 1

Realme on Thursday announced that it is now accepting applications for early access to its Android 13 for Realme GT 2 Pro owners. A limited number of Realme GT 2 Pro users will be able to apply for early access. The company says that applications will be accepted in batches. Realme has also highlighted a known issue with the Android 13 early access update. The company recommends users to make sure their phones are not rooted before joining the beta programme. Realme has said that some third-party apps might not currently be compatible with Android 13, which is yet to be released by Google.

The Chinese smartphone brand announced via Twitter that it has started accepting applications for early access of Android 13 from Realme GT 2 Pro users. In a community blog post, Realme has provided the details of the beta programme.

According to Realme, a user must make sure that his Realme GT 2 Pro is not rooted before joining the Android 13 early access programme. The company advises users to back up their personal data to prevent potential data loss. Some third-party apps might not be compatible with the Android 13 early access version, as it is based on the upcoming Android version expected to launch later this year. Hence, Realme advises users to update all the apps to the latest version available on the Google Play store. The company has also said that the early access version could have an unpredictable impact on a user's smartphone and effect on daily use as well.

Realme GT 2 Pro users must ensure that they have more than 10GB storage available on their phones or there will be a risk of update failure, the company says. Realme also adds that the company can't guarantee that every applicant will get the update due to unpredictable factors like network communication and strategy adjustments. Users who do not get early access to the update will have to wait for the official release, according to the company.

Realme highlighted that an applicant's Realme GT 2 Pro should have more than 60 percent battery to install the update. They should also update to either RMX3301_11.A.16 or RMX3301_11.A.17 UI version. Eligible users can apply for early access of Android 13 by heading over to Settings > Software Update followed by tapping on the settings icon in the top right corner. Then users have to submit the required details and take a quiz by tapping on Trial Version > Apply Now.

realme gt 2 pro android 13 early access realme Realme GT 2 Pro

Photo Credit: Realme

A known issue with the Android 13 early access version is that it does not support DC dimming feature, according to Realme. Realme GT 2 Pro users will also have the option to roll back to Android 12. After rolling back, they will not have the option to join the Android 13 early access programme again. The process of reverting to Android 12 will also delete personal data on the handset, according to the company.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship-grade 2K display
  • Very good performance
  • Good battery life, rapid charging
  • Feature-rich OS, promised updates
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Design could have been more distinctive
  • Gets very hot when stressed
  • No IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Realme GT 2 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme GT 2 Pro, Android 13
Government to Launch Super App Showing EV Charging Stations, Realtime Availability: Report

Related Stories

Realme GT 2 Pro Android 13 Early Access Applications Announced: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Kicks Off Tonight
  2. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  6. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Purple Colour Option, 30W Charging Support Tipped
  7. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  8. Amazon Workers at UK Warehouse Walk Out Over Pay Discontent, Says Union
  9. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  10. Moto G62 5G Tipped to Launch On August 11 in India, Moto G32 Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Let Users View Past Group Participants, Feature Seen in Latest Beta for iOS: Report
  2. YouTube Working on Pinch to Zoom Experimental Feature
  3. Tinder Swipes Left on Metaverse Funding, Digital Token Plans Amid Disappointing Earnings
  4. Government Completes 5G Spectrum Harmonisation Process, Allocation by August 12
  5. Infinix Smart 6 HD India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature 5,000mAh Battery
  6. CCPA Fines Amazon Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Substandard Pressure Cookers: All Details
  7. Amazon Workers at UK Warehouse Walk Out Over Pay Discontent, Says Union
  8. Oppo Watch 3 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch, Design Tipped: Details
  9. Truecaller Collaborates With GoKwik to Minimise Returns for E-Commerce Brands
  10. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Updated With August Security Patches, Improved Camera Stability: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.