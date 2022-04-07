Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in India on Thursday, April 7. The company's latest flagship smartphone was unveiled in China in January and made its debut in Europe in February. The Realme GT 2 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and features an LTPO 2.0-backed ‘Super Reality' display. The handset features a bio-based design with a paper-like texture. Alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro, the company also launched the Realme 9 4G, along with the Realme Book Prime, Realme Buds Air 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, and the Realme Smart TV Stick in India.

Realme GT 2 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 57,999 for a 12GB + 256GB storage option. It will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 52,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options, respectively, during the first sale. The smartphone will be available in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black colour options and will go on sale starting at 12pm on April 14 via Realme.com, Flipkart, and retail stores, according to the company. Bank offers include a Rs. 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank and SBI Bank cards and EMI transactions. The company is also offering a free Realme Watch S worth Rs. 4,999 along with the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Meanwhile, Realme 9 4G pricing starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 18,999. Realme says that the smartphone will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage options, respectively, during the first sale. The handset will be available in Meteor Black, Stargaze White, Sunburst Gold, colour options and will go on sale starting at 12 pm on April 12 via Realme.com, Flipkart, and retail stores. Bank offers include a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions.

The Realme Book Prime is priced at Rs. 64,999 for the 16GB + 512GB storage model. The laptop will be available in Real Blue, Real Green, and Real Grey colour options, and will go on sale starting April 13 via Realme.com, Flipkart, and other retail stores as well. It will be sold at an introductory price of Rs. 57,999 during the first sale, and HDFC bank customers can avail of a Rs. 3,000 discount on debit, creit and EMI transactions, according to the company.

The Realme Buds Air 3 are priced at Rs. 3,999 and will be available in Galaxy White and Starry Blue colour options. They will go on sale starting today via Realme.com, Flipkart, and retail stores, and will be sold at an introductory price of Rs. 3,499 during the first sale. Meanwhile, the Realme Smart TV Stick is priced at Rs. 2,999 and will go on sale at 12pm on April 13 via Realme.com, Flipkart, and retail stores.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Realme GT 2 Pro runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The handset sports a 6.7-inch 2K (1,440x3,216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and features Realme's Stainless Steel Vapour Cooling Max solution for heat dissipation.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The Realme GT 2 Pro is also equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Realme GT 2 Pro offers up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G (10-gigabit), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme GT 2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge Enhanced fast charging, according to the company. The phone measures 163.2x74.7x8.18mm and weighs 189 grams.

Realme 9 4G specifications

The Realme 9 4G runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and supports Dynamic RAM expansion up to 5GB by utilising unused storage space.

On the camera front, the Realme 9 4G features a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM6 primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and an 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The Realme 9 4G comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.45 aperture lens, for selfies and video calls.

The Realme 9 4G offers up to 128GB of inbuilt UFS 2.1 storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging. The smartphone measures 160.2x73.3x7.99 and weighs 178g.

Realme Book Prime specifications

The Realme Book Prime is equipped with a 2K Full Vision display. The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop features a dual fan liquid cooling system, according to the company.

For inputs, the Realme Book Prime packs a backlit keyboard with a touchpad. It has stereo speakers with DTS audio technology. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and a Thunderbolt 4 port. The laptop is claimed to offer 12 hours of battery backup on a single charge, and comes with support for 65W fast charging over USB Type-C, according to Realme.

Realme Buds Air 3 specifications

The Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earphones are equipped with 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers. The earbuds offer active noise cancellation certified by TUV-Rhienland to reduce external noise by up to 42dB, with two microphones and a transparency mode. The Realme Buds Air 3 offer 88ms low latency with the included Game Mode, which is claimed to be 35 percent lower than the previous generation.

The newly launched Realme Buds Air 3 offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and can connect to two devices at the same time, along with support for Google Fast Pair. The earbuds are IPX5 rated for sweat and water-resistance and are claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of total playback on a single charge, with 100 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge, according to the company. The Realme Buds Air 3 measure 64.5x48.3x24.3mm and weigh 37g (charging case) and 4.2g (individual buds).

Realme Smart TV Stick specifications

The Realme Smart TV Stick runs on Android 11 TV OS out-of-the-box, with support for full-HD resolution and HDR10+ support. The streaming device is equipped with an unspecified quad-core processor with Cortex A35 cores, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It comes with a Bluetooth enabled voice control remote, according to Realme.

The newly launched Realme Smart TV Stick features HDMI 1.4 and Micro-USB ports and supports multiple streaming platforms. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. The Realme Smart TV Stick offers access to the Google Play store, Google Assistant, and comes with inbuilt Chromecast support, according to the company.

