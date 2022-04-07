Realme GT 2 Pro is set to launch in India later today. The company's upcoming flagship smartphone was launched in China in January and made its debut in Europe in February. Alongside the Realme GT 2 Pro, the company is also expected to launch the Realme 9 4G handset in India. Meanwhile, the Realme Book Prime and Realme Buds Air 2 that were launched in Europe in February will also make their debut in India today, alongside the Realme Smart TV Stick.

Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G, Realme Book Prime, Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick India launch livestream details

Realme's launch event will begin at 12:30pm IST, and the event will be livestreamed on the company's YouTube channel. The company will launch the Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G, Realme Book Prime, Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick during the event.

You can watch the Realme GT 2 Pro India launch event live below:

Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G, Realme Book Prime, Realme Buds Air 3, Realme Smart TV Stick price in India (expected)

Realme GT 2 Pro price in India is expected to be in line with the pricing of the handset that made its debut in China in January. The smartphone was launched at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 46,400) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model, and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 51,200) for a 12GB + 256GB storage option. The Realme GT 2 Pro is also sold in a high-end 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 57,100). The smartphone was launched in Europe at a starting price of EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 61,900) in February.

Previous reports have tipped the Realme 9 4G to be priced below the Rs. 15,000 mark.

Meanwhile, the Realme Book Prime and Realme Buds Air 3 price in India is expected to be in line with the pricing for European markets. The Realme Book Prime was launched in February in Europe, with a price tag of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 82,600) for the 8GB + 512GB storage model, while the 16GB + 512GB storage variant is priced at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 90,800). Meanwhile, Realme Buds Air was launched in Europe at a price of EUR 59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,000).

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications (expected)

The Realme GT 2 Pro that was launched in China and Europe runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, and sports a 6.7-inch 2K (1,440x3,216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The Realme GT 2 Pro is also equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Realme GT 2 Pro offers up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme GT 2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge Enhanced fast charging, according to the company.

Realme 9 4G specifications (expected)

Realme is yet to reveal the complete specifications of the Realme 9 4G, but the company's latest addition to the Realme 9 series is confirmed to feature a 108-megapixel ‘ProLight' camera. The handset will feature a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 image sensor. According to previous reports, the smartphone was tipped to feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, but the company's recently revealed that the Realme 9 4G will sport an AMOLED display.

Older reports tip the smartphone to launch in a 6GB + 128GB storage model and 8GB + 128GB storage variant. Based on details spotted on certifications websites ahead of the Realme 9 4G launch, the smartphone could be launched with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging.

Realme Book Prime specifications

The Realme Book Prime was launched in Europe in February, and the Indian variant is expected to sport similar specifications. The laptop was launched in European markets with Windows 11 out of the box and sports a 2K display. The Realme Book Prime is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, along with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The laptop is equipped with stereo speakers with DTS audio technology. It also features a backlit keyboard with a touchpad. The laptop comes with a vapour chamber (VC) liquid cooling system to enhance heat dissipation speed. Connectivity options on the Realme Book Prime include Wi-Fi 6 and a Thunderbolt 4 port. It is claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Realme Buds Air 3 specifications, features

Launched in Europe in February, the Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earphones feature 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers. They offer TUV Rheinland-certified active noise cancellation to reduce external noise by up to 42dB, and a transparency mode. The TWS earbuds are equipped with two microphones. According to the company, users can pair the earphones to two devices at the same time.

The Realme Buds Air 3 are IPX5 rated for sweat and water-resistance, and are claimed to deliver up to 30 hours of total playback on a single charge, with 100 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.

Realme Smart TV Stick specifications (expected)

The Realme Smart TV Stick is tipped to run on Android 11 TV OS out-of-the-box, with support for full-HD resolution at 60 frames per second and HDR10+ support, according to alleged Flipkart promotions spotted online. It could be powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage.

Meanwhile, the upcoming streaming device is tipped to feature an HDMI 2.0 port and support streaming platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. The Realme Smart TV Stick is expected to allow users to access all their content on their TV, along with access to Google Play, Google Play Games, and other services, according to previous reports.