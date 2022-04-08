Technology News
Realme GT 2 India Launch Confirmed, Realme GT Neo 3 Also Coming Soon

Realme GT 2 will be launched in India on May 4.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 April 2022 16:19 IST
Realme GT Neo 3 Le Mans edition is also teased to launch in India

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 made its debut at MWC in February
  • Realme GT Neo 3 was launched in China in March
  • The phone comes with 150W charging support

Realme GT 2 and Realme GT Neo 3 India launch has been confirmed. At the end of the launch event of Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G, Realme Book Prime, Realme Buds Air 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, and the Realme Smart TV Stick, Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth announced that the Realme GT 2 will launch in India during the company's fourth anniversary. The executive later tweeted a cryptic message hinting at the debut of the Realme GT Neo 3.

Sheth told the attendees that the Realme GT 2 will be launched on Realme's fourth anniversary, which falls on May 4. While the executive essentially revealed the debut date of the vanilla Realme GT 2, he posted a cryptic message and a short video clip hinting at the Realme GT Neo 3 launch in India. The video also teased that Realme will bring the Le Mans edition of the smartphone in the country.

Both Realme GT 2 and Realme Neo 3 have made their debuts in different markets. While the Realme GT 2 was launched globally at MWC in February, the Realme GT Neo 3 debuted in China last month.

Realme GT 2 specifications

The Realme GT 2 smartphone runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. It sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The handset carries a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX776 primary sensor. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front. Realme GT 2 is offered with up to 256GB of onboard storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart fast charging.

Realme Neo 3 specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3 also runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. It sports a 6.7-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC. Customers get up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone comes with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle shooter and a macro shooter. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery on Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W UltraDart Charging support and a 5,000mAh battery for the variant with 80W fast charging support.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Comments

Further reading: Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Specifications, Realme GT Neo 3, Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Comment
