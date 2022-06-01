Technology News
Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition could feature a 50-megapixel primary camera.

By David Delima | Updated: 1 June 2022 10:53 IST
The Realme GT Explorer Master Edition (pictured) was launched by the company in 2021

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition could sport a 120Hz OLED screen
  • The handset could come with support for up to 150W fast charging
  • Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is yet to be announced by Realme

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition specifications have surfaced online. The company's purported successor to the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition from 2021 is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. According to a tipster, the phone could be equipped with a 50-megapixel camera and support up to 150W fast charging. Realme is yet to officially announce plans to launch the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition, or its specifications.

In a post on Weibo, noted tipster Digital Chat Station stated that a smartphone with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will be launched in the second half of the year. The handset is tipped to sport a 120Hz full-HD+ OLED display with narrow bezels, and feature a 50-megapixel rear camera. The smartphone could be equipped with a 4,800mAh or 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W and 150W fast charging support, according to another post by the tipster.

While the tipster has not specified that the smartphone will be launched as the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition, they shared a benchmark of a Realme RMX3551 smartphone on Weibo last month, showing a score of over 1 million on AnTuTu. According to the tipster, this smartphone will be the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

Meanwhile, tipster Mukul Sharma shared nearly identical specifications of the upcoming Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition on Twitter. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It could sport a 120Hz OLED display and run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box.

The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It could be available in two battery and charging configurations — a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging, or a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support, according to the tipster.

Further reading: Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition, Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Specifications, Realme
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
