Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition is set to launch in July, a company executive has revealed on Weibo. The new smartphone will be the next in the series after the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro. It will also be the successor to the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition that debuted in July last year. The new Realme phone is rumoured to have 100W fast charging support. The smartphone is also speculated to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

On Monday, Realme Vice President Chase Xu announced the July launch of the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition by releasing a teaser image. The launch will take place in China. Exact launch date is yet to be revealed, though.

The teaser shows the launch date and suggests that the phone will come with a new textured back. The original Realme GT Master Explorer Edition featured a unique texture at the back, along with a suitcase-like design.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition teased on Weibo

Photo Credit: Weibo

Xu also shared an image that shows the retail box of the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition. It appears similar to the box of last year's Realme GT Master Explorer Edition.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition specifications (expected)

Last week, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition purportedly appeared on the Compulsory Certification of China (3C or CCC) website with 100W fast charging. The phone surfaced on the certification website with a model number RMX3551.

The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition also recently appeared on China's TENAA certification website with specifications including a 6.7-inch UHD (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display and up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also appeared to have up to 512GB of onboard storage and triple rear cameras.

Realme is tipped to bring the new GT-series phone with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC that Qualcomm unveiled last month as an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform.

Last year, the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,000). The phone, though, didn't make its way to markets including India.

