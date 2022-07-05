Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition has been teased by the company. Apart from the design, Realme has also unveiled some key specifications of the smartphone ahead of its launch in China on July 12. Furthermore, a tipster has also shared product images of the handset on Weibo showing it in all its glory. The phone has a triple rear camera setup, a hole-punch display, and is designed by fashion designer Jae Jung. The smartphone is speculated to come with a support for 100W fast charging.

Realme teased the smartphone on its China website showing the smartphone's design. The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition sports a hole-punch display with a centrally aligned cut out for the front camera. There is a triple rear camera setup. The phone is reported to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 1,080x2,412 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. There are two 50-megapixel sensors and one 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it could get a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. RAM and storage options are tipped to include 6GB, 8GB as well as 12GB and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, respectively. There will be at least one variant with the 8GB of RAM + 256GB storage that is now listed for Blind sale pre-booking.

The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is said to run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box. It could be launched in three colours: Green, White, and Brown. The smartphone is tipped to come with support for 100W fast charging. The phone is co-designed by fashion designer Jae Jung.

Separately, tipster WHYLAB and Mukul Sharma also shared the product images of the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition.