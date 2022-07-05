Technology News
  Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Teased by Company, Images Leaked Ahead of July 12 Launch

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Teased by Company, Images Leaked Ahead of July 12 Launch

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition to come with a triple rear camera setup.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 July 2022 12:04 IST
Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Teased by Company, Images Leaked Ahead of July 12 Launch

Photo Credit: Realme China

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition may come in three colours

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition may get 100W charging
  • The phone is co-designed by fashion designer Jae Jung.
  • Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition to have 8GB + 256GB storage option

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition has been teased by the company. Apart from the design, Realme has also unveiled some key specifications of the smartphone ahead of its launch in China on July 12. Furthermore, a tipster has also shared product images of the handset on Weibo showing it in all its glory. The phone has a triple rear camera setup, a hole-punch display, and is designed by fashion designer Jae Jung. The smartphone is speculated to come with a support for 100W fast charging.

Realme teased the smartphone on its China website showing the smartphone's design. The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition sports a hole-punch display with a centrally aligned cut out for the front camera. There is a triple rear camera setup. The phone is reported to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 1,080x2,412 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. There are two 50-megapixel sensors and one 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it could get a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. RAM and storage options are tipped to include 6GB, 8GB as well as 12GB and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, respectively. There will be at least one variant with the 8GB of RAM + 256GB storage that is now listed for Blind sale pre-booking.

The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is said to run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box. It could be launched in three colours: Green, White, and Brown. The smartphone is tipped to come with support for 100W fast charging. The phone is co-designed by fashion designer Jae Jung.

Separately, tipster WHYLAB and Mukul Sharma also shared the product images of the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Further reading: Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition, Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
