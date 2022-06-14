Technology News
Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition With Triple Rear Cameras Spotted on TENAA

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is said to have the model number RMX3551.

14 June 2022
Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition With Triple Rear Cameras Spotted on TENAA

Photo Credit: TENAA

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is expected to get a UHD resolution display

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition may come in three colours
  • New Realme smartphone said to get a 6.7-inch display
  • Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is yet to be announced

Realme RMX3551 smartphone has made its way to China's TENAA certification website. The model number has previously been reported to belong to the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition. The new smartphone has been listed online with features like UHD resolution display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM support, and more. The smartphone has reportedly been spotted on the AnTuTu benchmark too with the same model number. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to announce the launch of Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition.

A new Realme smartphone has been listed on China's TENAA certification website with the model number RMX3551. According to a recent report, this model number belongs to the upcoming Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition. It is said to be the successor to the smartphone launched in 2021, Realme GT Explorer Master Edition.

The TENAA listing shows that the smartphone may come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED touchscreen with UHD (2,412x1,080) resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition can be seen with a 2,440mAh battery and in three RAM options, 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB. The phone can come in three colours, Green, White, and Brown. There are also three options for the in-built storage, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

realme gt 2 explorer master edition spotted tenaa Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition

Photo Credit: TENAA

The listing also reveals a triple rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors and one 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, it is listed to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It can be seen with an octa-core SoC with 3.2GHz frequency. The dimensions of Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition are listed as 161.3x74.3x8.2mm with a weight of 199g. Apart from the in-display fingerprint sensor, it is also listed to get a gravity sensor, a distance sensor, and a light sensor. The smartphone may also get dual-SIM support.

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Explorer Edition was earlier reported to get the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4,800mAh or a 5,000mAh battery with 100W and 150W fast charging support. The smartphone had also appeared on the AnTuTu benchmark with a score of over 1 million. The smartphone is said to run on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Although, Realme has not officially announced the details regarding the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition, the handset is expected to launch in the second half of this year.

