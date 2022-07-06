Technology News
  Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Price, Storage Variants Tipped; 120Hz Display Confirmed

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Price, Storage Variants Tipped; 120Hz Display Confirmed

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition can be seen with a price tag of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,18,200) on JD.com.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 6 July 2022 11:23 IST
Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Price, Storage Variants Tipped; 120Hz Display Confirmed

Photo Credit: Realme China

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will reportedly feature an in-display fingerprint scanner

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is set to launch on July 12
  • The Realme smartphone will get a 2.37mm narrow chin
  • The smartphone may feature a 6.7-inch display

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is set to launch in China on July 12. The company has been dropping teasers for the upcoming smartphone, revealing its specifications. Now, Realme has shared some display related features of the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition. The company revealed that the display of the smartphone will feature 120Hz refresh rate, a 2.37mm narrow chin, and HDR10+ certification. It will also get 1.07 billion colours. Realme had earlier revealed that the smartphone will come with a hole-punch cut out that will house the selfie camera at the front.

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition price, availability (expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared on Twitter the alleged JD.com listing of the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition that has tipped the price and storage option of the smartphone. It can be seen listed with a price tag of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,18,200) and in three storage options. The smartphone can be seen listed with 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB variants.

After announcing the July 12 launch date for the launch of Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition in China, the Chinese smartphone brand recently shared some display and design features of the smartphone on Weibo.

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition specifications (expected)

The company revealed that the display of the upcoming smartphone will get 120Hz refresh rate with 2.37mm narrow chin, and 1.07 billion colours. The display also gets HDR10+ certification. Realme added that the GT 2 Explorer Master Edition uses a right-angle metal middle frame. In another Weibo post, the company said that the upcoming smartphone will also get eye care modes that will automatically adjust the display brightness for eye protection.

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with UHD (2,412x1,080 pixels) resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Previously, Realme CEO and founder Sky Li revealed on Twitter that the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will be one of the first smartphone that will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The smartphone is said to get a triple rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensor and one 2-megapixel sensor. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is expected to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The selfie camera is said to be placed inside a hole-punch style cut out at the front.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Realme, Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition 2, Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition specifications
Xbox Series X Price in India Is Now Rs. 52,990, as Indian Rupee Falls Against US Dollar
Newly Discovered Star Travels Around the Milky Way’s Central Black Hole in Four Years, Study Says

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Price, Storage Variants Tipped; 120Hz Display Confirmed
