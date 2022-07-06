Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is set to launch in China on July 12. The company has been dropping teasers for the upcoming smartphone, revealing its specifications. Now, Realme has shared some display related features of the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition. The company revealed that the display of the smartphone will feature 120Hz refresh rate, a 2.37mm narrow chin, and HDR10+ certification. It will also get 1.07 billion colours. Realme had earlier revealed that the smartphone will come with a hole-punch cut out that will house the selfie camera at the front.

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition price, availability (expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared on Twitter the alleged JD.com listing of the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition that has tipped the price and storage option of the smartphone. It can be seen listed with a price tag of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,18,200) and in three storage options. The smartphone can be seen listed with 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB variants.

After announcing the July 12 launch date for the launch of Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition in China, the Chinese smartphone brand recently shared some display and design features of the smartphone on Weibo.

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition specifications (expected)

The company revealed that the display of the upcoming smartphone will get 120Hz refresh rate with 2.37mm narrow chin, and 1.07 billion colours. The display also gets HDR10+ certification. Realme added that the GT 2 Explorer Master Edition uses a right-angle metal middle frame. In another Weibo post, the company said that the upcoming smartphone will also get eye care modes that will automatically adjust the display brightness for eye protection.

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with UHD (2,412x1,080 pixels) resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Previously, Realme CEO and founder Sky Li revealed on Twitter that the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will be one of the first smartphone that will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The smartphone is said to get a triple rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensor and one 2-megapixel sensor. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is expected to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The selfie camera is said to be placed inside a hole-punch style cut out at the front.

