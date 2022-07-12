Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition has launched in China along with the Realme Notebook Air and Buds Air 3 Neo. The GT 2 Explorer Master edition features a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution, 94.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and reproduces 1.07 billion colours. For optics, it features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. Realme Notebook Air is powered by the 11th Generation Intel Core i3 processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo come with 30 hours of combined battery life and environmental noise cancellation (ENC).

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition price, availability

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is currently available for booking with a deposit of RMB 100 (roughly Rs. 1,200) and will be available for pre-order via Realme China website. The price of the smartphone starts at RMB 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,400) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage variant. Realme has priced the smartphone at RMB 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,900) for 8GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant and RMB 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,300) for the top 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant.

It is worth noting that the base 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage variant is only available in Hard Case Wilderness colour option, as per the listing. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is also available in Iceland and Cangyan colour options. With the Iceland colour, customers can only opt for the 12GB + 256GB variant or the 8GB + 256GB variant. Whereas, the handset is only available in 12GB + 256GB storage configuration with the Cangyan colour option.

Realme Notebook Air price, availability

Realme Notebook Air price in China starts at RMB 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant and RMB 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,400) for the 8GB + 512GB variant. It is also currently available for booking via the company website in China for a deposit of RMB 100 (roughly Rs. 1,200). The laptop will be available for pre-order later today. Realme Notebook Air features Ice Blue and Sky Grey colour options. The Ice Blue variant will come with the checkerboard design at the back.

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo price, availability

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo are available for booking via Realme China website for a deposit of RMB 20 (roughly Rs. 230) and will be available for pre-order later today. The earbuds have been priced at the RMB 149 (roughly Rs. 1,800) and will feature Starry Night Blue and Streamer White colour options.

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition specifications

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition features a 6.7-inch display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display also gets up to 1,000Hz of touch sampling rate, 94.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 1.07 billion colour reproduction. The smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The new Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It also comes with 5G connectivity. According to Realme, the smartphone can fully charge in 25 minutes with the USB Type-C port. The smartphone runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

Realme Notebook Air specifications

Realme Notebook Air is powered by the Intel Core i3 11th Gen processor with a maximum frequency of 4.1GHz and Intel UHD GPU coupled with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. It features Frozen VC liquid cooling and a metal body with thin design. The laptop runs on Windows 11 pre-installed as well. Realme Notebook Air sports a dual-speakers Harman setup with dual-microphones. The webcam support 720p resolution video calls. There is also a 2-in-1 power button with a fingerprint scanner.

For connectivity, the Realme Notebook Air features 30W Smart Flash Charging support and a 65W USB Type-C charging adapter. The battery is claimed to last for up to 13.5 hours. The battery can be charged to 50 percent in 30 minutes when the laptop has been turned off, Realme says. For connectivity, it gets Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi support, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo specifications

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo debut in China with up to 30 hours of combined, earphones and case, battery life for music playback and up to 18 hours of combined call time. The earphones alone are said to last up to 7 hours with music playback and 4 hours with calls. According to Realme, the case and earphones can together be fully charged in 120 Minutes or 2 Hours and the earphones alone can fully charge in 60 Minutes. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo features Bluetooth 5.2 with a 10m range. It gets the ENC technology for noise cancellation as well.

The new Realme earbuds support AAC and SBC audio codec. It also gets smart touch features that will allow a wearer to play or pause a soundtrack, and also answer or hang up calls with two taps on the earbud. Users can also change songs, and increase or decrease volume with the said feature. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo also features three interchangeable ear tips in small, medium, and large sizes to fit ears of all shapes.