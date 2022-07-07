Technology News
Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Teased to Pack LPDDR5X RAM Ahead of Launch on July 12

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 7 July 2022 10:57 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will come with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is scheduled to launch on July 12
  • It could be offered with an initial price tag of CNY 9,999
  • Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will sport 120Hz refresh rate display

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is all set to be launched on July 12 in China. The upcoming flagship phone will be launched alongside the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo earphones. In the build-up to the imminent arrival, Realme has teased RAM details of the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition on Weibo. The handset will pack LPDDR5X RAM. The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is already confirmed to sport 120Hz refresh rate display and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

In new Weibo teasers, Realme confirms that the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will come with LPDDR5X RAM. The new chip is claimed to consume 20 percent less power than previous smartphones. Earlier, the company revealed that the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The handset will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display with a 2.37mm narrow chin, and 1.07 billion colours. The display will support HDR10+. It will offer offer eye care modes to automatically adjust the display brightness for the protection of eyes. Further, Realme revealed the official look of the handset recently. It features a hole-punch display with a centrally aligned cut-out to house the front camera. There is a triple rear camera setup as well.

As per past leaks, the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will come with an initial price tag of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,18,200). It could be offered in three RAM and storage configurations - 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB.

There is little else that we know about the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition, but the company will announce all pricing, availability, and specifications details about the phone on July 12. The event will begin at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST).

