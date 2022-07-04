Technology News
Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Launch Date Set for July 12: Expected Specifications

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will be one of the first phones to come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 July 2022 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Explorer Master Edition is getting its successor next week

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition launch date has been announced online
  • The new Realme phone may come with a 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition appeared on TENAA and 3C websites

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is set to launch on July 12, the Chinese company announced on Monday. The new Realme phone, which will be called the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition in China, will be the company's first phone to come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC that Qualcomm announced in May as an upgrade to the existing Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is also speculated to come with features including a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and 100W fast charging.

The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition launch will take place at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) on July 12, Realme announced through a post on Weibo on Monday. The smartphone will be the successor to the original Realme GT Explorer Master Edition that was launched in July last year.

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition launch is taking place in China on July 12
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Shortly after Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launch in May, Realme Founder and CEO Sky Li revealed that the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition would be one of the first smartphones to come with the latest flagship chipset. Realme Vice President Chase Xu also recently teased the launch of the new phone by showing off its retail box on Weibo. The executive also confirmed its July launch.

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition specifications (expected)

The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition purportedly appeared on China's TENAA certification website with a model number RMX3551 and specifications including a 6.7-inch UHD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display and up to 12GB of RAM. The TENAA listing also suggested up to 512GB of onboard storage on the upcoming phone. The Realme GT 2 Explorer Edition also appeared to look similar to the Realme GT Neo 3 that was launched in India in April.

Realme is expected to have offered a triple rear camera setup on the GT 2 Explorer Master Edition, with two 50-megapixel sensors and one 2-megapixel sensor. The phone was also listed with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

In addition to the TENAA listing, the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition allegedly made an appearance on the Compulsory Certification of China (3C or CCC) website with 100W fast charging support. The 3C website also carried the same RMX3551 model number.

Last week, Realme claimed that it sold over 2,000,000 units of its GT Master Edition series globally. The original Realme GT Explorer Master Edition, though, did not debut in India.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More

