Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is set to launch on July 12, the Chinese company announced on Monday. The new Realme phone, which will be called the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition in China, will be the company's first phone to come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC that Qualcomm announced in May as an upgrade to the existing Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is also speculated to come with features including a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and 100W fast charging.

The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition launch will take place at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) on July 12, Realme announced through a post on Weibo on Monday. The smartphone will be the successor to the original Realme GT Explorer Master Edition that was launched in July last year.

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition launch is taking place in China on July 12

Photo Credit: Weibo

Shortly after Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launch in May, Realme Founder and CEO Sky Li revealed that the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition would be one of the first smartphones to come with the latest flagship chipset. Realme Vice President Chase Xu also recently teased the launch of the new phone by showing off its retail box on Weibo. The executive also confirmed its July launch.

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition specifications (expected)

The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition purportedly appeared on China's TENAA certification website with a model number RMX3551 and specifications including a 6.7-inch UHD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display and up to 12GB of RAM. The TENAA listing also suggested up to 512GB of onboard storage on the upcoming phone. The Realme GT 2 Explorer Edition also appeared to look similar to the Realme GT Neo 3 that was launched in India in April.

Realme is expected to have offered a triple rear camera setup on the GT 2 Explorer Master Edition, with two 50-megapixel sensors and one 2-megapixel sensor. The phone was also listed with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

In addition to the TENAA listing, the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition allegedly made an appearance on the Compulsory Certification of China (3C or CCC) website with 100W fast charging support. The 3C website also carried the same RMX3551 model number.

Last week, Realme claimed that it sold over 2,000,000 units of its GT Master Edition series globally. The original Realme GT Explorer Master Edition, though, did not debut in India.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.