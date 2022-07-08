Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition's china launch is a few days away and the company is teasing the specifications of the upcoming smartphone via social media platforms. The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition is now confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. The smartphone will be launched alongside the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo earphones on July 12. The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is already confirmed to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with LPDDR5X RAM.

The Chinese smartphone brand has teased the presence of a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition through a teaser posted on Weibo. The battery is confirmed to offer support for 100W fast charging. The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will be the first smartphone from the company to feature a GaN (Gallium Nitride) charger for efficient and fast charging. Realme claims that this charger can reduce heat by up to 85 percent. Further, the smartphone is teased to have a thin lightweight design with 195 grams weight.

The launch of Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will take place at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) in China on July 12. It will be the company's first phone to come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone will be the successor to the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition that was launched in July last year.

The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is confirmed to feature LPDDR5X RAM. It will sport 120Hz refresh rate display with a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera. It will have a 2.37mm narrow chin, and 1.07 billion colours. The display will support HDR10+. The smartphone will come with triple rear cameras.

