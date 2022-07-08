Technology News
  Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition to Offer 5,000mAh Battery With 100W Fast Charging Support

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition to Offer 5,000mAh Battery With 100W Fast Charging Support

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is arriving on July 12.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 July 2022 12:45 IST
Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition to Offer 5,000mAh Battery With 100W Fast Charging Support

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition's china launch is a few days away and the company is teasing the specifications of the upcoming smartphone via social media platforms. The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition is now confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. The smartphone will be launched alongside the Realme Buds Air 3 Neo earphones on July 12. The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is already confirmed to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with LPDDR5X RAM.

The Chinese smartphone brand has teased the presence of a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition through a teaser posted on Weibo. The battery is confirmed to offer support for 100W fast charging. The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will be the first smartphone from the company to feature a GaN (Gallium Nitride) charger for efficient and fast charging. Realme claims that this charger can reduce heat by up to 85 percent. Further, the smartphone is teased to have a thin lightweight design with 195 grams weight.

The launch of Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition will take place at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) in China on July 12. It will be the company's first phone to come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone will be the successor to the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition that was launched in July last year.

The Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition is confirmed to feature LPDDR5X RAM. It will sport 120Hz refresh rate display with a hole-punch cutout to house the selfie camera. It will have a 2.37mm narrow chin, and 1.07 billion colours. The display will support HDR10+. The smartphone will come with triple rear cameras.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition, Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Specifications, Realme
Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition to Offer 5,000mAh Battery With 100W Fast Charging Support
