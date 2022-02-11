Technology News
Realme GT 2, Realme C35, Realme C31 Colours, Launch Timeline Tipped Ahead of India Debut

Realme GT 2 is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

By David Delima | Updated: 11 February 2022 19:01 IST
Realme GT 2, Realme C35, Realme C31 Colours, Launch Timeline Tipped Ahead of India Debut

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 2 was launched in China in January

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display
  • Realme C31 was recently spotted on a certification website
  • Realme C35 was launched in Thailand on February 10

Realme is said to be working on the launch of its Realme GT 2 smartphone in India. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The company could launch the handset, along with Realme C31 and Realme C35 budget smartphones in the coming weeks, according to a tipster. Ahead of the launch of these smartphones, colour options for Realme GT 2, Realme C31, and Realme C35 have been tipped. While Realme has teased the launch of Realme GT 2 series in India, it is yet to reveal details of the smartphones including price and specifications.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, citing tipster Mukul Sharma, Realme GT 2 could launch in India by the end of the month, or in early March. Meanwhile, the company's upcoming budget smartphones Realme C31 and Realme C35 are tipped to debut in early March. Realme GT 2 could be launched in Black, Green, and White colourways. According to the report, Realme C31 could be available in Green and Purple colour options, while Realme C35 is tipped to debut in Black and Green colour options.

Realme GT 2 was spotted on Google Play Console in January, after it was launched in China on January 4. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Realme GT 2 sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. While launching the smartphone in China, Realme revealed that Realme GT 2 is equipped with the company's new industrial heat dissipation technology and stainless steel vapour cooling, which is said to lower temperatures by up to 3 degrees Celsius for maximum performance.

In December, Realme C31 was reportedly spotted on NBTC certification website with model number RMX3501 and is tipped to support 10W charging. Meanwhile, Realme C35 was launched in Thailand on February 10, with a Unisoc T616 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ waterdrop notch display. Realme C35 is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Chip Shortage Feeds Frustration, Inflation in US
Samsung Galaxy A33, Galaxy A53 Get Indonesian SDPPI Certification; Galaxy M23 Spotted on Bluetooth SIG

Realme GT 2, Realme C35, Realme C31 Colours, Launch Timeline Tipped Ahead of India Debut
  OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
