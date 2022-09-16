Technology News
Realme Festive Days With Offers, Discounts of Up to Rs. 16,000 on Smartphones, Laptops Announced

The Realme GT Neo 3T will be available with up to Rs. 7,000 (inclusive of all offers) during the sale.

Updated: 16 September 2022 17:04 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 3T was launched in India on September 16

  • Customers can avail up to Rs. 15,000 discount on Realme GT 2 Pro
  • Realme Narzo 50 5G will be available starting Rs. 11,999
  • Realme laptops will be available with up to Rs. 16,000

Realme has announced “Realme Festive Days” during which the company's smartphones, laptops, and AIOT products will be available with a discount of Rs. 16,000. During the sale, the newly-launched Realme GT Neo 3T will also be available for purchase. The Realme sale will start from September 23 and the products will be available for purchase via Realme's online store, Flipkart. and Amazon. It is to be noted that the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale will both begin on September 23.

Realme Festive Days sale offers, discounts

The Realme Festive Days sale will start from September 23 at 12:00am on Realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon. The newly-launched smartphone by Realme, the Realme GT Neo 3T, will be available for purchase at a discount of up to Rs. 7,000 (inclusive of all offers) during its first sale on Flipkart and realme.com.

The company previously claimed that the discount would make the handset the most affordable 80W charging-enabled smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Customers will be able to avail of a discount of up to Rs. 15,000 on the Realme GT 2 Pro on Flipkart, Realme Narzo 50 5G will be available starting Rs. 11,999 on Amazon and Realme.com making it the most affordable 5G smartphone from Realme. The company hasn't mentioned which variant will be available at the mentioned price. The smartphone's base version with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 13,999 on both Amazon and Realme website.

The Realme laptops will be available with up to Rs. 16,000 discount on Flipkart and Realme.com, the company announced. It is to be noted that the Realme Festive Days sale will coincide with the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT 2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship-grade 2K display
  • Very good performance
  • Good battery life, rapid charging
  • Feature-rich OS, promised updates
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Design could have been more distinctive
  • Gets very hot when stressed
  • No IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Realme GT 2 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Festive Days, Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme Narzo 50 5G, Realme
Dogecoin Rises as Second Largest PoW Cryptocurrency Following Ethereum Merge Arrival

