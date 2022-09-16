Realme has announced “Realme Festive Days” during which the company's smartphones, laptops, and AIOT products will be available with a discount of Rs. 16,000. During the sale, the newly-launched Realme GT Neo 3T will also be available for purchase. The Realme sale will start from September 23 and the products will be available for purchase via Realme's online store, Flipkart. and Amazon. It is to be noted that the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale will both begin on September 23.

Realme Festive Days sale offers, discounts

The Realme Festive Days sale will start from September 23 at 12:00am on Realme.com, Flipkart, and Amazon. The newly-launched smartphone by Realme, the Realme GT Neo 3T, will be available for purchase at a discount of up to Rs. 7,000 (inclusive of all offers) during its first sale on Flipkart and realme.com.

The company previously claimed that the discount would make the handset the most affordable 80W charging-enabled smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Customers will be able to avail of a discount of up to Rs. 15,000 on the Realme GT 2 Pro on Flipkart, Realme Narzo 50 5G will be available starting Rs. 11,999 on Amazon and Realme.com making it the most affordable 5G smartphone from Realme. The company hasn't mentioned which variant will be available at the mentioned price. The smartphone's base version with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 13,999 on both Amazon and Realme website.

The Realme laptops will be available with up to Rs. 16,000 discount on Flipkart and Realme.com, the company announced. It is to be noted that the Realme Festive Days sale will coincide with the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale.

