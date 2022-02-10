Technology News
Realme C35 With 50-Megapixel AI Triple Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme C35 is powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 February 2022 19:19 IST
Realme C35 With 50-Megapixel AI Triple Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme Thailand

Realme C35 is offered in two color options

Highlights
  • Realme C35 comes with an expandable storage
  • It runs Realme UI R Edition based on Android 11
  • Realme C35 has an 8-megapixel front camera

Realme C35 was launched in Thailand on Thursday. It comes with a 50-megapixel AI-powered triple camera setup, a Unisoc SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is the successor to Realme C25 smartphone that was launched with a 6,000mAh battery, and an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. Realme hasn't revealed any information on the phone's launch in India yet, however, it popped up on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification site hinting that phone will soon make its debut in other markets.

Realme C35 price, availability

Realme C35 is offered in two configurations. The price for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model has been set at THB 5,799 (roughly Rs. 13,350), and there is a 4GB + 128GB storage variant that is priced at THB 6,299 (roughly Rs. 14,500). As per the Realme Thailand website, the phone also has a 6GB variant, however, its availability is not known yet. The smartphone will be available in Thailand on e-commerce websites like Shopee, Lazada, and JD Central in Black and Green colourways.

Realme C35 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C35 runs Realme UI R Edition based on Android 11 and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) waterdrop notch display and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent. Under the hood, the phone gets an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photography, the Realme C35 sports a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.8 aperture 5P lens. There is also a macro camera and a black-and-white portrait camera. For selfies and video calling, the Realme smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Realme C35 comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. Realme C35 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. Connectivity options on the phone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include GPS/ A-GPS, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It measures 164.4x75.6x8.1mm and weighs 189 grams.

Comments

Further reading: Realme C35, Realme C35 Price, Realme C35 Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Realme C35 With 50-Megapixel AI Triple Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
