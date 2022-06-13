Technology News
Realme C35 June OTA Update Brings May Security Patch, Fixes, Improved System Stability: Details

The OTA changelog for the Realme C35 comes with the firmware version RMX3511_11.A.33.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 13 June 2022 18:48 IST
Realme C35 June OTA Update Brings May Security Patch, Fixes, Improved System Stability: Details

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme C35 starts receiving the OTA changelog for June 2022

Highlights
  • June update changelog for Realme C35 lists May Android security patch
  • The update currently is rolling out in a staged manner
  • Realme C35’s latest update offers improved system stability

Realme C35 is receiving an OTA update for June 2022 along with the May 2022 Android security patch. The changelog confirms that the update brings device stability and system-level improvements. The update, however, currently is rolling out in a staged manner. The Realme C35 was launched in India in the month of March and the phone comes with an octa-core Unisoc SoC. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and is packed with a 5,000mAh battery.

The firmware version for the latest Realme C35 update is RMX3511_11.A.33. The update is rolling out to limited Indian users, as of now, and will have a broader rollout in a few days. The changelog posted last week by the company suggests that the Realme C35 update comes with the latest May 2022 Android security patch. It has been claimed to fix some known issues and improve system stability. Also, it brings system-level improvements to the handset.

The OTA update for the Realme C35 is rolling out in stages, as mentioned above. Hence, the users will get a push notification to download the update. They can check for the update even manually by heading to Settings > About Phone > System update, if they haven't already received a notification.

To recall, the Realme C35 was [launched](https://gadgets360.com/mobiles/news/realme-c35-price-in-india-rs-11999-launch-sale-date-march-12-specifications-features-flipkart-2807895 in India in March this year. The smartphone's price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and comes in Glowing Black and Glowing Green colours.

However, the smartphone was initially launched in Thailand in the month of February.

The Realme C35 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI R Edition on top and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone has an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC, under the hood. Moreover, it is packed with a triple rear camera setup.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme C35

Realme C35

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design
  • Bad
  • Weak camera performance
  • Below-average battery life
  • Lots of preinstalled apps
  • Sluggish software performance
Read detailed Realme C35 review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc T616
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Further reading: Realme C35, OTA Changelog Update June 2022, May 2022 Security Patch, Realme
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Forza Motorsport 8 Coming to PC, Xbox Series S/X in Spring 2023, Gameplay Trailer Released
Blockchain.com to Release 82 Million Free Domains, Poses Challenge Ethereum Name Service

