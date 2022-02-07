Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C35 Launch Date Set for February 10, Teased to Sport 50 Megapixel Triple Rear Camera

Realme C35 Launch Date Set for February 10, Teased to Sport 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera

Realme C35 will feature a 6.6-inch full-HD display.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 February 2022 11:15 IST
Realme C35 Launch Date Set for February 10, Teased to Sport 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Realme Thailand

Realme C35 will be powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme C35 will pack a 5,000 mAh battery
  • It could come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner
  • Realme C35 is likely to have a 3.5mm headphone port

Realme C35 will be launched in Thailand on February 10, Realme revealed in a series of posts on its Facebook and Instagram handles in the country. It has also teased the design and revealed some specifications of the handset. It will come with an AI triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel camera and will be powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC. Realme C35 recently made it to Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). It was also spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification last year.

Realme C35 launch livestream details

As per the posts on the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Realme, the Realme C35 will make its debut in Thailand on February 10 and the company will be livestreaming the launch on its Facebook page. The Chinese company has teased the phone in a Green colour option.

Realme C35 specifications

While the company hasn't revealed any information about the OS of the phone, an alleged listing of the Realme C35 on Geekbench tipped that the phone will be run Android 11-based version of a custom UI. It will sport a 6.6-inch full-HD display, and will be powered by a Unisoc T616 SoC. The Geekbench listing mentioned above also tipped that the Realme C35 will have at least one 4GB RAM option.

For photography, the Realme C35 will feature an AI triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 50-megapixel sensor. The information regarding the two other sensors is not revealed yet. The smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It should come with a USB Type-C port. The shared image also shows the presence of a 3.5mm headphone port and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C35, Realme C35 Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Tecno Pop 5S With Dual Cameras, 3,020mAh Battery Launched: Specifications
WhatsApp Testing Global Voice Message Player for Desktop, New Media Visibility Option, Redesigned Caption Menu

Related Stories

Realme C35 Launch Date Set for February 10, Teased to Sport 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  7. Gehraiyaan Movie Review: Nuanced Drama Dooms Itself With Odd Choices
  8. Redmi Smart TV X43 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  9. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  10. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.