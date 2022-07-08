Technology News
Realme C35 6GB+128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Realme C35 6GB+128GB model will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme's website at 12pm (noon) today.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 8 July 2022 11:20 IST
The Realme C35 6GB+128GB model retains the same specifications as the other Realme C35 variants

  • Realme C35 gets a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display
  • New model comes in same two colour options as before
  • Realme C35 is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc SoC

Realme C35 new model has been unveiled in India with more RAM. This model comes in a 6GB+128GB storage option. The Realme C35 6GB+128GB variant claims to retain almost the same specifications as the Realme C35 4GB+6GB and 4GB+128GB models. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display and it comes with triple rear cameras that include a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme C35 6GB+128GB model has an octa-core Unisoc SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme C35 price in India, availability

The new Realme C35 6GB+128GB model has been priced at an MRP of Rs. 15,999. However, the smartphone will go on sale at 12pm (noon) today via Flipkart and Realme's official website and can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 13,999.

Buyers will get to choose the new Realme C35 6GB+128GB variant in Glowing Black and Glowing Green colour options.

Realme C35 specifications, features

The Realme C35 6GB+128GB model retains all the same specifications as the other Realme C35 variants. It comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with Realme UI R Edition on top. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC. The triple rear camera setup on Realme C35 houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor. For the front camera, it carries an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 selfie sensor with an f/2.0 lens.

On the storage front, the Realme C35 was originally launched in India with up to 128GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via a microSD card of up to 256GB in March. Now, Realme has launched the latest model, which gets the same storage, but higher 6GB RAM. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery as well. Besides, the Realme C35 measures 164.4x75.6x8.1mm and weighs 189 grams.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Good
  • Slim design
  • Bad
  • Weak camera performance
  • Below-average battery life
  • Lots of preinstalled apps
  • Sluggish software performance
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc T616
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Twitter Says It Removes 1 Million Bots Each Day Amid Doubts Over Elon Musk’s Deal
iQoo 10 Series Promo Video Reveals Design, Teased to Feature Vivo V1+ Imaging Chip

