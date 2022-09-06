Technology News
loading
Realme C33 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifiations

Realme C33 price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 for the base variant.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 September 2022 12:20 IST
Realme C33 has been launched in India with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is equipped with a Unisoc T612 SoC, which is coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. It comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ resolution display with a waterdrop notch that houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme C33 will be available in three colour options and starts at price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
