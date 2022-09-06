Realme C33 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifiations

Realme C33 has been launched in India with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is equipped with a Unisoc T612 SoC, which is coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. It comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ resolution display with a waterdrop notch that houses a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme C33 will be available in three colour options and starts at price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant.

