Realme C33 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme C33 price in India starts at Rs. 8,999.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 12 September 2022 10:20 IST
Realme C33 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C33 (pictured) features a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme C33 is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC
  • The new Realme phone comes in three colour options
  • The Realme C33 packs a 5,000mAh battery

Realme C33 goes on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm (noon) IST. The handset will be available via Flipkart and the official company website in three colour options and two storage configurations. The new Realme phone sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The Realme C33 features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Realme C33 price in India, offers

Realme C33 price in India is set at Rs. 8,999 for the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The top-end variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage has been priced at Rs. 9,999. The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme Website in Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold colour options.

Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on Realme C33 with HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions. The online retailer is also offering a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Interested customers can also avail an exchange discount up to Rs. 8,450 with the purchase of Realme C33. On the Realme website, the company is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 with ICICI Bank debit and credit cards. To recall, the Realme C33 was launched in India on September 6.

Realme C33 specifications

Realme C33 is a dual-SIM (nano) phone, which runs on Android 12-based Realme UI S Edition. The handset sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution, 120Hz touch sampling rate, 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 16.7 million colours. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC, coupled with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU, up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 64GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The storage can be extended up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Realme C33 sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with an LED flash. The primary rear camera can record up to 1080p videos at 30fps as well. It also features Beauty mode, Panoramic view, Portrait, Timelapse, and more camera modes. At the front, the phone sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, 4G LTE, 3.5mm audio jack and GPS support.

The Realme C33 sports a light sensor, a proximity sensor, and an accelerometer. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. It measures 164.2 x 75.7 x 8.3mm, and weighs about 187g, according to the company.

