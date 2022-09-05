Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C33 Price in India, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of September 6 Launch: Report

Realme C33 Price in India, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of September 6 Launch: Report

Realme C33 price in India will start at Rs. 10,999, as per the report.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 5 September 2022 16:09 IST
Realme C33 Price in India, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of September 6 Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C33 will reporteldy be sold via Flipkart

Highlights
  • Realme C33 is said to feature a 6.5-inch display
  • The upcoming Realme phone is confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme is yet to announce pricing details for the handset

Realme C33 price in India and specifications have leaked ahead of the handset's debut in the country, as per a report. The smartphone is set to launch in India on September 6 at 12pm (noon). The handset is said to debut in two storage configurations and three colour options. The pricing and specifications have reportedly leaked on Flipkart, ahead of the smartphone's launch on Tuesday. The Redmi C33 is said to sport a 6.5-inch display with a HD+ resolution. It will be powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Flipkart microsite for the Realme C33 briefly went live before it was taken down. The price in India, colour options, and some specifications of the smartphone were leaked by the Flipkart microsite, the report added.

Realme C33 price in India, availability (rumoured)

Realme C33 will be priced at Rs. 10,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB inbuilt storage, as per the report. The top-end variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage has reportedly been priced at Rs. 11,999. The handset will be available in Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold colour options, according to the report. The smartphone is said to be sold via Flipkart, and the e-commerce platform could offer a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions.

As previously mentioned, the Realme C33 is set to launch in India on September 6 at 12pm (noon). A dedicated landing page for the phone is currently live, but the company is yet to officially reveal pricing details for the Realme C33.

Realme C33 specifications (expected)

Realme C33 is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel dual rear AI camera setup with an LED flash, as per the dedicated landing page. It is also confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery, which Realme claims will offer up to 37 days of standby battery life. The Realme C33 will be 8.3mm in thickness, and weigh about 187g, as per the landing page.

The report by 91Mobiles suggests that the Realme C33 will sport a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. It could be powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The inbuilt storage can be extended up to 1TB. The Realme C33 is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking the phone. At the front, it will reportedly feature a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme C33, Realme C33 price in India, Realme C33 specifications
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE With 17-Inch Display, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPUs Launched: All Details

Related Stories

Realme C33 Price in India, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of September 6 Launch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Announced: All Details Here
  2. Redmi A1 Key Specifications, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
  3. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
  5. iPhone 14 Pro to Get Battery Percentage Indicator; Apple to Push for eSIM
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 With GPS Navigation Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. In House of the Dragon Episode 3, a Baby Boy Changes Everything
  10. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C33 Price in India, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of September 6 Launch: Report
  2. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE With 17-Inch Display, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPUs Launched: All Details
  3. Cloudflare Blocks Kiwi Farms Citing Threat to Human Life, Website Resurfaces Via Russian Domain: Report
  4. Boat Storm Pro Call With 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display, Over 700 Active Modes Launched in India
  5. Apple AirPods Pro 2 Could Launch at September 7 Event Alongside iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8: Gurman
  6. Hogwarts Legacy Will Not Feature Playable Quidditch, Developers Reveal in FAQ
  7. Disney+ Hotstar September 2022: Andor, Pinocchio, Thor: Love and Thunder, and More
  8. Daiwa’s New 65-inch Smart TV With 4K Resolution, Built-In Alexa Support Launched: All Details
  9. Hackers Loot Hollywood’s Bill Murray of $185,000 Charity Fund Collected via NFT Auction, Details Here
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Announced; Deals, Discounts, New Launches Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.