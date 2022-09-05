Realme C33 price in India and specifications have leaked ahead of the handset's debut in the country, as per a report. The smartphone is set to launch in India on September 6 at 12pm (noon). The handset is said to debut in two storage configurations and three colour options. The pricing and specifications have reportedly leaked on Flipkart, ahead of the smartphone's launch on Tuesday. The Redmi C33 is said to sport a 6.5-inch display with a HD+ resolution. It will be powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Flipkart microsite for the Realme C33 briefly went live before it was taken down. The price in India, colour options, and some specifications of the smartphone were leaked by the Flipkart microsite, the report added.

Realme C33 price in India, availability (rumoured)

Realme C33 will be priced at Rs. 10,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB inbuilt storage, as per the report. The top-end variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage has reportedly been priced at Rs. 11,999. The handset will be available in Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold colour options, according to the report. The smartphone is said to be sold via Flipkart, and the e-commerce platform could offer a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions.

As previously mentioned, the Realme C33 is set to launch in India on September 6 at 12pm (noon). A dedicated landing page for the phone is currently live, but the company is yet to officially reveal pricing details for the Realme C33.

Realme C33 specifications (expected)

Realme C33 is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel dual rear AI camera setup with an LED flash, as per the dedicated landing page. It is also confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery, which Realme claims will offer up to 37 days of standby battery life. The Realme C33 will be 8.3mm in thickness, and weigh about 187g, as per the landing page.

The report by 91Mobiles suggests that the Realme C33 will sport a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. It could be powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The inbuilt storage can be extended up to 1TB. The Realme C33 is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking the phone. At the front, it will reportedly feature a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

