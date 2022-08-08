Technology News
loading

Realme C33 Colour Options, Storage Tipped; India Launch Expected Soon: All Details

Realme C33 is expected to be priced in India between Rs. 9,500 and Rs. 10,500, according to the report.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 8 August 2022 13:10 IST
Realme C33 Colour Options, Storage Tipped; India Launch Expected Soon: All Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C33 could be reportedly powered by a Unisoc SoC

Highlights
  • The rumoured Realme phone could feature three colour options
  • Realme C33 is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Chinese company is yet to announce the phone

Realme C33 is reportedly going to launch in India soon. The smartphone has been tipped to launch in three colour options and in three storage configurations. The Realme C33 is expected to feature a water-drop style notch, as per the report. It could sport an IPS LCD display. It is said to be either a 6.5-ich or a 6.6-inch display. The report added that the phone could be powered by a Unisoc SoC. It is said to feature a triple rear camera setup as well.

Realme C33 price in India (rumoured)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has shared, in collaboration with Appuals, that the Realme C33 smartphone could launch in India soon. The tipster has also shared the colour options and storage configuration of the rumoured phone. As per the report, the Realme C33 is expected to launch in Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, and Night Sea colour options. It is said to feature 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variants.

The base variant of the Realme C33 with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage could be priced between Rs. 9,500 and Rs. 10,500, as per the report. Although, Realme is yet to announce the details regarding the rumoured phone, the company is said to release teasers in the company days.

Realme C33 specifications (expected)

The Realme C33 has been tipped to feature either a 6.5-inch or a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a water-drop style notch. As per the report, it could be powered by a Unisoc SoC. The smartphone could sport a triple rear camera setup with a primary, a macro, and a depth sensor. Realme C33 is reportedly expected to run on Realme UI R Edition, and is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

To recall, the Realme C30 was launched in India in June. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. It sports an 8-megapixel single rear camera setup with an LED flash. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme C33, Realme C30, Realme C33 price in India, Realme C33 specifications
Meta Begins Testing Super Live Streaming Platform With Creators: Report
Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for August 10, Specifications Teased

Related Stories

Realme C33 Colour Options, Storage Tipped; India Launch Expected Soon: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Offers on Laptops
  6. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  7. WhatsApp Users on Android May Soon Be Able to Hide Their Numbers: Report
  8. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  9. Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i 5G Discounted During Independence Day, Rakhi Sale
  10. iQoo Neo 6 Review: Mighty Performance at a Great Price
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Rs. 2,022 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 75GB Monthly Data, 300 Days Validity Announced
  2. Baidu EV Arm Jidu Auto's Autonomous Driving Technology Will Be Ahead of Tesla, CEO Robin Li Claims
  3. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature AMOLED Display
  4. Self-Driving Vehicle Rules for Public Transport Drafted by China: Details
  5. Vivo V25 Pro India Launch Teased, to Come With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. Hyundai Expects Chip Shortage to Improve by 2023 Amid Ongoing Production Constraints, Company Official Says
  7. Airtel Reports 16.6 Percent YoY Increase in Mobile Data Consumption, Posts 22 Percent Rise in Q2 Revenue
  8. Helix Metalfit 3.0 With SpO2 Tracking, Sports Mode Launched in India by Timex: Price, Specifications
  9. India Wins Bronze in Dota 2 at Inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022
  10. Infinix Smart 6 HD With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.