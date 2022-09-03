Realme C33 India launch date has been set for September 6, the company announced today. The upcoming smartphone from Realme has been confirmed to get a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery. Other details of the handset remain unknown at the moment. However, a microsite for the phone has gone live on the official Realme India website. It will have a dual rear camera setup and a slim design. Last month, the Realme C33 was tipped to come in three colours and storage options.

The Chinese smartphone maker announced on Saturday that the Realme C33 will be launched in India on September 6 at 12pm (noon). A dedicated landing page for the smartphone is also live on the Realme India website. The landing page reveals some specifications and details about the phone, and shows the phone in three colour options.

The Realme C33 will come with a dual rear camera setup that will comprise a 50-megapixel primary sensor. As per Realme, the smartphone offers the highest pixel-performance in segment, comes with CHDR algorithm for clearer backlit photos, and offers multiple photography modes. The handset has been confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 37 days of standby. The phone will also get an ultra saving mode for extended battery life.

Apart from these specifications, Realme has also confirmed that the phone will be 8.3mm slim and weigh 187g. The Realme C33 will launch in at least three colour options, as seen on the microsite. More details regarding the smartphone should be revealed ahead of the launch.

Recently, the storage, colour options, and price of the Realme C33 were leaked by a tipster. According to the leak, the smartphone is said to come in Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, and Night Sea colour options. It is said to be offered in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. The handset is also said to be priced between Rs. 9,500 and Rs. 10,500.