Realme C31 Renders Leak, Tipping Design, Variants, and Colour Options

Realme C31 renders were leaked by tipster SnoopyTech, alongside variants information.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 17 March 2022 19:33 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @SnoopyTech

The rear panel of the Realme C31 will house a rectangular camera module on the top left corner

Highlights
  • Rear panel of Realme C31 will house a rectangular camera module
  • The back panel of Realme C31 seems to have curved edges
  • The handset is expected to come in two storage variants

Realme C31 renders have been leaked by a tipster, indicating the design of the smartphone. Alongside, the tipster corroborated an earlier leak about colour variants and configurations. The upcoming entry-level smartphone by the Chinese company. The Realme C31 has cleared multiple certifications already. The C-series handset from Realme was spotted on various certification websites in December last year. It has also obtained FCC certification. Another tipster had indicated in February that the Realme C31 could see its launch in March.

Realme C31 specifications and features

The leaked renders were shared by tipster SnoopyTech on Twitter, adding that the upcoming Realme C31 will come in two colour options – Dark Green and Light Silver - and two memory+storage options 3GB+32GB and 4GB +64GB. This matches an earlier leak by tipster Mukul Sharma from February. The renders show the display panel of the Realme C31 will house the front shooter inside a waterdrop notch. The renders also reveal a huge chin at the bottom of the front panel.

The rear panel of the Realme C31 will house a rectangular camera module on the top left corner, the renders show. This module looks similar to that of the Realme C35. The primary sensor on the device will be a 13-megapixel shooter as 13MP AI Camera text can be seen inside the camera module.

The back panel seems to have curved edges. The upcoming smartphone from Realme will offer a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which will also double as the power button. The volume buttons will reside along the left edge of the Realme C31.

Back in January, the Realme C31 was spotted on the US FCC site with model number RMX3501, showing details like 4890mAh (5,000mAh) battery, 10W charging, Android 11, and Bluetooth 5.0.

In December, tipster Abhishek Yadav claimed that the Realme C31 with model number RMX3501 has appeared on NBTC as well as TUV certification. There is a possibility that the Realme C31 is the successor to the Realme C21 that made its India debut in April last year. He also said that this particular phone will have 10W charging capability. Some reports also speculate the Realme C31 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display like the Realme C21, and a Unisoc SoC like the Realme C35.

Realme C31 price, availability (expected)

As per a report by Appuals, the Realme C31 will be priced at EUR 129 (roughly Rs. ) for the base 3GB+32GB model, going up to EUR 149 (roughly Rs. ) for the 4GB+64GB model.
In the meanwhile, we can expect the Realme C31 to launch in the imminent future. As per a tipster's claim back in February, the smartphone will launch in March, so we have less than a fortnight to go.

Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Clubhouse Testing New Wave Bar Feature to Let Users Invite Friends to Social Rooms

