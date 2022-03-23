Technology News
Realme C31 Specifications Surface Online; May Come With Unisoc T612 SoC, Android 11

Realme C31 is expected to be powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 23 March 2022 13:30 IST
The Realme C31 is expected to be priced at EUR 129 (roughly Rs. 10,840) for the base model

Highlights
  • Realme C31 is expected to be available in Green and Silver colours
  • Realme C31 is expected to sport triple rear cameras
  • Realme will utilise a right side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometri

Realme C31 full specifications have surfaced online in a new leak. The Realme C31 renders, indicating the possible design of the smartphone, were leaked by a tipster last week. The upcoming smartphone has cleared multiple certifications already and will be a successor to the Realme C21. The current leak suggests that the handset could be powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC and sport a triple camera setup on the back. Realme C31 is also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme C31 specifications (expected)

According to a report by Appauls, the Realme C31 is tipped be powered by the Unisoc T612 SoC. The Unisoc T612 is an octa-core processor based on a 12nm process, with a max clock speed of 1.8GHz. It is expected to be paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. The handset is expected to run Android 11 with Realme UI R Edition on top.

The Realme C31 is said to sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor and dual 2-megapixel sensors for macro and black-and-white photography. For selfies, the handset carries a 5-megapixel front camera. The main camera is said to be able to record videos in 1080p resolution at 30fps, whereas the front camera could be capped at 720p at 30fps. The primary rear cameras of the upcoming smartphone from Realme is expected to implement a number of shooting modes including burst, filters, time-lapse photo, advanced, panoramic macro, night mode, portrait mode, and HDR. The front camera is tipped to also feature filters, HDR mode, and beauty mode.

The Realme C31 is also expected to come equipped with multiple sensors such as ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyrometer, and accelerometer. In terms of wireless connectivity, the smartphone is said to support Wi-Fi 4.0 and Bluetooth v5. The handset is tipped to support GPS, A-GPS, Galileo, and BeiDou for navigation.

The upcoming smartphone from Realme is tipped to utilise a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics which will also act as the power button. The left side may feature the volume rocker buttons and dual nano-SIM card slots with a microSD card slot. The bottom portion of the handset is said to sport a 3.5mm audio jack, microphone, and a micro-USB port. The phone's single firing speaker is tipped to be located at the back.

The Realme C31 is said to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The handset is expected to measure 164.74x76.19x8.43mm and weigh 197g. The retail box of the Realme C31 is said to come packed with the handset, a 10W adapter, a micro-USB cable, a SIM card tool, a screen protector, a quick start guide, and a warranty card.

Realme C31 price (expected)

As per an earlier report, the Realme C31 is expected to be priced at EUR 129 (roughly Rs. 10,840) for the base 3GB + 32GB storage model, going up to EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,520) for the 4GB + 64GB model. The Realme C31 is expected to be available in Green and Silver colour options.

As per a tipster, Realme C31 is expected to launch later this month.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country.
Realme C31

Realme C31

Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
