Realme C31 was launched in India on Thursday as the company's newest affordable C-Series smartphone. It sports a 6.5-inch LCD display, and is equipped with a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Realme C31 is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based Realme R UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The newly launched Realme C31 features the same specifications as its Indonesian counterpart that made its debut last week.

Realme C31 price in India, availability

Realme C31 price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model, while the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 9,999. The smartphone is available in Dark Green and Light Silver colour options. Realme C31 will be available for purchase starting on April 6 at 12pm, via the company's online store, Flipkart, and offline retail channels, according to Realme.

Realme C31 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C31 runs on Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition. The handset is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. The Realme C31 is powered by a 12nm Unisoc T612 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

On the camera front, the Realme C31 sports a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and 4x digital zoom, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and an unspecified monochrome sensor with an f/2.8 aperture lens. The handset is equipped with a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, for selfies and video chats.

The Realme C31 offers up to 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable (up to 1 TB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the Realme C31 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, magnetic induction sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Realme C31 packs a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 45 days of battery life on standby, according to the company. The smartphone measures 164.74x76.19x8.43mm and weighs 197 grams.