Realme C31 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications

Realme C31 price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 6 April 2022 07:00 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme C31 offers up to 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage

Highlights
  • Realme C31 sports a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • Realme C31 is available in Dark Green and Light Silver colour options
  • The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery

Realme C31 goes on sale in India today at 12pm (noon). Realme's newest affordable C-Series smartphone sports a 6.5-inch LCD display and is equipped with a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Realme C31 is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based Realme R UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The handset can be purchased from Realme's online store, Flipkart, and offline retail channels, according to the company.

Realme C31 price in India, availabiity

Realme C31 price in India starts at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage model, while the 4GB + 64GB variant comes at Rs. 9,999. The smartphone is available in Dark Green and Light Silver colour options.

Realme C31 can be purchased via the company's online store, Flipkart, and offline retail channels, according to Realme.

Realme C31 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C31 runs on Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition. The handset is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. The Realme C31 is powered by a 12nm Unisoc T612 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

The Realme C31 sports a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and 4x digital zoom, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and an unspecified monochrome sensor with an f/2.8 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, the handset is equipped with a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

The Realme C31 offers up to 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable (up to 1 TB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the Realme C31 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, light sensor, magnetic induction sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Realme C31 packs a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 45 days of battery life on standby, according to the company. The smartphone measures 164.74x76.19x8.43mm and weighs 197 grams.

Further reading: Realme, Realme C31, Realme C31 price in India, Realme C31 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
