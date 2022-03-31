Realme C31 is set to launch in India today. The company's upcoming affordable smartphone is making its way to the country a week after it debuted in Indonesia. The Realme C31 is confirmed to sport a 6.5-inch LCD display and feature a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery, according to the company. The Realme C31 is said to be powered by a Unisoc T612 processor with up to 4GB of RAM. The smartphone will be launched in India at 12:30pm IST today.

Realme C31 price in India (expected)

Realme C31 price in India could vary from the pricing of the smartphone in Indonesia. The smartphone was launched in Indonesia at IDR 1,599,000 (roughly Rs. 8,500) for the 3GB + 32GB storage model while the 4GB + 64GB variant costs IDR 1,799,000 (roughly Rs. 9,600). The Realme C31 comes in Dark Green and Light Silver colour options.

Realme C31 specifications (expected)

According to teasers shared by Realme on the microsite for the Realme C31, the smartphone could sport similar specifications as the model that debuted in Indonesia last week. The Realme C31 is teased to sport a 6.5-inch LCD display with an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The website does not specify the chipset on the handset, but the Realme C31 that was launched in Indonesia is equipped with a Unisoc T612 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

The Realme C31 is teased to sport a 13-megapixel triple camera setup, and the smartphone is tipped to launch with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is confirmed to sport a 5,000mAh battery and features an ‘Ultra Saving Mode' to conserve energy when the battery level drops below 5 percent, according to the company. The Realme C31 will be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, according to the microsite for the upcoming smartphone.