Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C31 With Unisoc T612, Triple Rear Cameras Launched; to Release in India on March 31: Price, Specifications

Realme C31 With Unisoc T612, Triple Rear Cameras Launched; to Release in India on March 31: Price, Specifications

Realme C31 price starts at IDR 1,599,000 (roughly Rs. 8,500) in Indonesia.

By David Delima | Updated: 25 March 2022 10:40 IST
Realme C31 With Unisoc T612, Triple Rear Cameras Launched; to Release in India on March 31: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme C31 is equipped with a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme C31 is equipped with up to 4GB of RAM
  • The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch LCD display
  • Realme C31 will launch in India on March 31

Realme C31 was recently launched in Indonesia as the latest addition to the company's affordable C-series smartphone portfolio. The handset is equipped with a Unisoc T612 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The Realme C31 sports a 6.5-inch LCD display and features a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup along with a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme C31 packs a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 11. Realme announced on Friday that the smartphone will debut in India on March 31.

Realme C31 price, availability

Realme C31 pricing starts at IDR 1,599,000 (roughly Rs. 8,500) for the 3GB + 32GB storage model, while the 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at IDR 1,799,000 (roughly Rs. 9,600). The smartphone is available in Dark Green and Light Silver colour options. Realme C31 is available for purchase via the company's online store in Indonesia.

As confirmed by the company via a press release, Realme C31 will make its India debut on March 31.

Realme C31 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C31 runs on Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (900x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a touch sampling rate of 120Hz. The Realme C31 is powered by a 12nm Unisoc T612 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

On the optics front, the Realme C31 features a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, an unspecified macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a monochrome sensor with an f/2.8 aperture lens. The smartphone is also equipped with a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

The Realme C31 offers up to 64GB of UFS 2.1 storage which is expandable (up to 1 TB) via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi. Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Realme C31 packs a 5,000mAh battery, according to the company.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Realme C31

Realme C31

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + Macro + Monochrome
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 900x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C31, Realme, Realme C31 Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Byju’s Named as Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Apple Urges US Court to Reject Epic's Appeal in App Store Antitrust Case

Related Stories

Realme C31 With Unisoc T612, Triple Rear Cameras Launched; to Release in India on March 31: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s Users Facing Issues After Android 12 Update: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Details
  3. BSNL 4G to Be Rolled Out Soon, 5G by Other Telcos Launching By Year-End
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on March 31
  5. Airtel Xstream Box Price Cut, OTT Subscriptions Bundled
  6. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  7. Vi MiFi Portable 4G Wireless Router for Postpaid Users Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
  9. Airtel 5G to Roll Out Soon After Spectrum Auction Concludes, Executive Says
  10. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 During March 24 India Restock
#Latest Stories
  1. EU, US Reach Preliminary Deal to Avoid Disruption in Data Flows
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Getting Lamborghini With Latest Update, Players Can Now Access 8 New Skins
  3. Apple Says Resolved iMessage Issues After Third Services Outage This Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Ukraine War Has Potential to Speed Up Digital Currency Adoption: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink
  6. Glance to Bring NFT Games on Lockscreen, Buys India’s Gambit Sports Firm
  7. New State Mobile 'Play Erangel 2051' Event Goes Live; Limited-Time Challenges, Special Rewards
  8. BSNL 4G Services to Be Rolled Out Soon, 5G Services by Other Telcos to Be Live by Year-End: Minister
  9. Realme 9 Series Smartphone With 108-Megapixel Camera Tipped to Launch in India in April
  10. US Postal Service Doubles Number of EV Delivery Trucks in Initial Order
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.