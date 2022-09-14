Realme C30s is an entry-level smartphone that launched in India on Wednesday. It packs a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A chipset. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 400 nits of brightness. The handset is 8.5mm thin and has a micro-textured slip-resistant design. The Realme C30s is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone with a dedicated microSD card slot for expanding internal storage (up to 1TB).

Realme C30s price in India, availability

The Realme C30s comes in two configurations — 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage — priced at Rs. 7,499 and Rs. 8,999, respectively. It comes in Stripe Black and Stripe Blue colours.

This handset will go on sale in India starting from September 22 at 12am for Flipkart Plus members. The remaining customers will be able to purchase this Realme smartphone from Flipkart and the Realme India online store beginning on September 23 at 12am.

Realme C30s specifications, features

This smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 400 nits of brightness. The Realme C30s is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC and will boot Android 12 out of the box with Realm UI Go Edition skin. It packs up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Realme C30s features an 8-megapixel AI main camera with an f/2.0 aperture. It also includes a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera setup is capable of recording full-HD videos at 30fps, whereas the selfie camera can record HD videos at 30fps.

The smartphone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the handset sports a micro-texture slip-resistant design. The Realme C30s packs a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. It is a 4G smartphone that supports 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB 2.0 Micro-USB port. It comes with Dirac 3.0 technology for enhanced stereo audio output. It measures 75.7x164.2x8.5mm and weighs about 186g, according to the company.

