Realme C30s Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme C30s price in India starts at Rs. 7,499.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 23 September 2022 11:02 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C30s can be purchased in Stripe Black and Stripe Blue colours

Highlights
  • Realme C30s has an 8-megapixel main camera
  • It offers up to 64GB of onbaord storage
  • Realme C30s is powered by Unisoc SC9863A SoC

Realme C30s went on sale in India for the first time on Friday (September 22) at 12am (midnight) for Flipkart Plus members during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale. The entry-level smartphone will be available for purchase for everyone else tonight at 12am. The Realme C30s powered by Unisoc SC9863A SoC was unveiled in the country last week. It features 60Hz refresh rate display and is backed by 5,000mAh battery. The Realme C30s offers up to 64GB of onboard storage and features a 5-megapixel selfie sensor.

Realme C30s price in India, sale offers

The newly launched Realme C30s is priced at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant has a price tag of Rs. 8,999. Realme offers the smartphone in two distinct colour options — Stripe Black and Stripe Blue colours.

The Realme C30s will be available to purchase via Realme.com and Flipkart starting 12am (midnight) today. The e-commerce giant is offering the smartphone on no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 2,500. Flipkart Plus members, however, had the opportunity to purchase the smartphone from 12am on Thursday during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale.

Sale offers on the Realme C30s include an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 for customers purchasing the device via Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards or EMI transactions. There are exchange offers and coupon based discounts as well.

Realme C30s specifications, features

The Realme C30s runs on Android 12-based Realm UI Go Edition and features 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 400 nits of brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM.

For optics, the Realme C30s features an 8-megapixel AI-backed main camera with an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies, the handset flaunts a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture. It offers up to 64GB of onboard storage expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Realme C30s include 4G, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB 2.0 Micro-USB port. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Realme has packed 5,000mAh battery on the Realme C30s. It measures 75.7x164.2x8.5mm and weighs about 186 grams.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme C30s, Realme C30s Price in India, Realme C30s Specifications, Realme, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022, Flipkart
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
