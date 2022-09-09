Realme C30s Price in India Tipped Ahead of September 14 Launch

Technology News
Realme C30s price in India may start at Rs. 7,999 for the base model.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 9 September 2022 13:40 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C30s will launch in Black and Blue colour options

  • Realme C30s may launch in two configuration options
  • It may be powered by a Unisoc SoC
  • Realme C30s will pack a 5,000mAh battery

Realme C30s price in India has been tipped ahead of the phone's launch in the country. The smartphone is likely to be an entry-level offering from Realme and is claimed to come in two configuration options. A dedicated landing page for the upcoming handset went live earlier this week suggesting that the Realme C30s will sport a 6.5-inch display. It will sit beside the Realme C30 that made its debut in India earlier this year. The C30 gets an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC.

Realme C30s price in India (rumoured)

As per TheCluesTech, the Realme C30s price in India will start at Rs. 7,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is claimed to come with a price tag of Rs. 8,799. As per a landing page on Amazon, the Realme C30s is expected to come in Black and Blue colour options.

Realme C30s specifications (rumoured)

Realme has already teased that the Realme C30s will sport a 6.5-inch display with 16.7 million colours and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone will be powered by an unspecified octa-core SoC. The Realme C30 was launched with a Unisoc T612 SoC earlier this year.

The Realme C30s will pack a 5,000mAh battery and feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Realme claims that the fingerprint sensor can unlock the upcoming handset in less than 1 second. The handset will sport a single camera on the back along with an LED flash.

The phone will sport a water-drop style notch, volume rockers on the right spine, and a SIM tray on the left. The Realme C30s could come with a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, a USB Type-C port, and the speaker grille at the bottom.

Further reading: Realme C30s, Realme C30s Price in India, Realme C30s Specifications, Realme

