Realme C30s will be launched in India on September 14 at 12pm (noon), the company announced today. Additionally, a dedicated landing page for the upcoming phone has also gone live on the official company website, which reveals some of its specifications. The Realme C30s will sport a 6.5-inch display with 16.7 million colours and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. As per the landing page, the phone will be powered by an unspecified octa-core SoC. In June, the Realme C30 was launched in India with an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC.

The Shenzhen-based smartphone brand has announced that the Realme C30s will launch in India on September 14 at 12pm (noon). The phone will be available via Flipkart in the subcontinent. Additionally, a dedicated landing page for the upcoming Realme C30s has gone live on the official company website. The landing page confirms some specifications of the smartphone.

The entertainment superstar is here!



The all-new #realmeC30s is packed with powerful features in a sleek design to open the door towards #NayeZamaneKaEntertainment 🤩



Launching on 14th September, 12:00PM



Know more: https://t.co/IFhQlmhGH5 pic.twitter.com/k96NKkjGhP — realme (@realmeIndia) September 8, 2022

The Realme C30s will sport a 6.5-inch display with 16.7 million colours and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, according to the landing page. The phone will be powered by an unspecified octa-core SoC. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery, and will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Realme claims that the fingerprint sensor can unlock the upcoming handset in less than 1 second with “just a touch”.

The landing page for the Realme C30s also shares the design of the phone. The handset will sport a single rear camera setup with an LED flash. At the front, it will get a water-drop style notch, which is expected to house the selfie camera. On the right spine, it gets the volume rockers, placed above the fingerprint scanner. On the left spine, the phone appears with the SIM tray.

At the bottom, it can be seen with a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, a USB Type-C port, and the speaker grille, as per the dedicated landing page. The Realme C30s will launch in at least Black and Blue colour options. The company is yet to reveal the India pricing for the smartphone.

To recall, the Realme C30 was launched in India in June at a price of Rs. 7,499. The handset sports a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.