Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C30 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme C30 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme C30 price in India starts at Rs. 7,499 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 June 2022 11:46 IST
Realme C30 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C30 features 6.5-inch HD+ display

Highlights
  • Realme C30 carries an 8-megapixel rear camera
  • There is a 5,000mAh battery on Realme C30
  • The handset offers 32GB of onboard storage

Realme C30 will go on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm. The new budget offering by Realme was launched in the country last week with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The Realme C30 will be available to purchase via the Realme India website and Flipkart. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC and includes a 5,000mAh battery. It features a single 8-megapixel rear camera and customers can purchase the handset in three distinct colour options.

Realme C30 price in India, launch offers

Price of Realme C30 in India has been set at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It is also available in a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model priced at Rs. 8,299. The handset can be purchased in Bamboo Green, Denim Black, and Lake Blue colours. As mentioned, it will be available for purchase starting today at 12pm IST via company website, Flipkart and other offline retail channels in the country.

Flipkart is providing no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 2,500 and a 5 percent cashback for purchases via Flipkart Axis Bank cards. MobiKwik wallet users can avail of a Rs. 350 discount while purchasing the phone via the Realme India website. There are exchange discounts as well.

Realme C30 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme C30 runs Android 11-based Realme UI Go Edition. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with along with Mali-G57 GPU and up to 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the Realme C30 sports a single, 8-megapixel rear camera, along with an LED flash. The rear camera supports HDR mode, portrait mode, timelapse photography, and super night mode among others. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The entry-level smartphone packs 32GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage as standard, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Realme C30 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.

The Realme C30 carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. The phone measures 164.1x75.6x8.5mm and weighs 182 grams.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme C30

Realme C30

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 2GB, 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C30, Realme C30 Price in India, Realme C30 Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Poco F4 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Related Stories

Realme C30 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Back to School 2022 Sale: Best Offers Available in India
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  3. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  4. HP Launches New Omen, Victus Gaming Laptops & Desktops in India
  5. Portronics Dash 12 TWS Speakers With 9 Hours Playback Time Launched in India: Details
  6. PS Plus July Games May Include Crash Bandicoot 4, Arcadegeddon, More
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  8. Twitter 'Withholds' Journalist Rana Ayyub's Account in India
  9. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  10. BTC, ETH Open With Losses, Crypto Market Remains Below $1 Trillion
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C30 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  2. Poco F4 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  3. Asus ROG Phone 6 Claimed as World's First IPX4 Rated Water Splash Resistant Gaming Smartphone
  4. PlayStation Plus July 2022 Games Leaked: Crash Bandicoot 4, Arcadegeddon, Man of Medan
  5. Majority Altcoins Join BTC, ETH in Reflecting Losses as Price Chart Remains Drenched in Red
  6. Stranger Things Spin-Off Series 'Different Than What Anyone Is Expecting', Duffer Brothers Say
  7. OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro India Launch Confirmed; 4K UHD Bezel-Less Display, Dolby Audio Support Teased
  8. Twitter 'Withholds' Journalist Rana Ayyub's Account in India
  9. NASA Launches 'Mini Hubble' Telescope From Australian Outback
  10. Chinese OEM Said to Be Testing 240W Charger, Could Leave Vivo, iQoo Behind
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.