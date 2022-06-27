Realme C30 will go on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm. The new budget offering by Realme was launched in the country last week with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The Realme C30 will be available to purchase via the Realme India website and Flipkart. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC and includes a 5,000mAh battery. It features a single 8-megapixel rear camera and customers can purchase the handset in three distinct colour options.

Realme C30 price in India, launch offers

Price of Realme C30 in India has been set at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It is also available in a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model priced at Rs. 8,299. The handset can be purchased in Bamboo Green, Denim Black, and Lake Blue colours. As mentioned, it will be available for purchase starting today at 12pm IST via company website, Flipkart and other offline retail channels in the country.

Flipkart is providing no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 2,500 and a 5 percent cashback for purchases via Flipkart Axis Bank cards. MobiKwik wallet users can avail of a Rs. 350 discount while purchasing the phone via the Realme India website. There are exchange discounts as well.

Realme C30 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme C30 runs Android 11-based Realme UI Go Edition. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with along with Mali-G57 GPU and up to 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For optics, the Realme C30 sports a single, 8-megapixel rear camera, along with an LED flash. The rear camera supports HDR mode, portrait mode, timelapse photography, and super night mode among others. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The entry-level smartphone packs 32GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage as standard, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Realme C30 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.

The Realme C30 carries a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. The phone measures 164.1x75.6x8.5mm and weighs 182 grams.

