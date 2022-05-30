Technology News
Realme C30 Key Specifications, Price Tipped; May Feature 5,000mAh Battery With 10W Charging

Realme C30 is expected to run on Android Go Edition.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 30 May 2022 14:59 IST
Realme had previously launched Realme C31 in India

Highlights
  • Realme C30 could feature a 13-megapixel primary camera
  • It is expected to come in Bamboo Green, Denim Black, and Lake Blue colour
  • The Realme C30 is said to support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Realme C30 has been making the rounds at various certification sites prior to its launch, including the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS). Now, two notable tipsters have suggested what we could expect from this smartphone when it eventually arrives in India. This rumoured handset has been tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Realme is expected to target the entry-level smartphone segment with the Realme C30. It is likely to offer up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Realme C30 pricing (expected)

According to the post shared by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on Twitter, the Realme C30 could arrive with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configurations. It is expected to come in Bamboo Green, Denim Black, and Lake Blue colours. Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has further added that this Realme smartphone could be priced around Rs. 7,000.

Realme C30 specifications (expected)

The Realme C30 could feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display. It is likely to pack a Unisoc chipset under the hood. In terms of cameras, this smartphone is supposed to have a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. As previously mentioned, it is expected to be fitted with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. Furthermore, this smartphone is supposed to be 8.48mm thin and weigh 181g.

Previous reports have suggested that it would boot Android Go Edition out of the box. It is believed to support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity.

To recap, Realme had previously launched the Realme C31 in India in March this year. The C31 is yet another affordable smartphone that had a launch price of Rs. 9,999. This handset has a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC. For optics, it sports a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It also houses a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
