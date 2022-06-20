Technology News
  Realme C30 With Unisoc T612 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C30 With Unisoc T612 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C30 price in India starts at Rs. 7,499.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 June 2022 16:01 IST
Realme C30 With Unisoc T612 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme C30 comes in two distinct RAM options

Highlights
  • Realme C30 will go on sale from June 27
  • The Realme phone comes in three distinct colours
  • Realme C30 comes with 32GB of onboard storage

Realme C30 was launched in India on Monday as the company's latest budget Android phone. The new Realme phone comes with a 20:9 display and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SoC. The Realme C30 also includes up to 3GB of RAM. Other key highlights of the phone include up to 1TB storage expansion as well as three distinct colour options. The Realme C30 will compete against the likes of the Redmi 10A, Tecno Spark Go 2022, and the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core.

Realme C30 price in India

Realme C30 price in India starts at Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB RAM variant and go up to Rs. 8,299 for the 3GB model. The phone comes in Bamboo Green, Denim Black, and Lake Blue colours and will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) on June 27. It will be available for purchase through Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline retail channels in the country.

Realme C30 specifications

The Realme C30 runs Android 11 (Go edition) with Realme UI Go Edition and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone comes with an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC clocked at 1.82GHz, along with up to 3GB of RAM. The Realme C30 comes with a single, 8-megapixel rear camera, paired with an LED flash. The camera also includes support for an HDR mode.

For selfies and video chats, the Realme C30 comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Realme C30 carries 32GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage as standard that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Realme C30 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.

The Realme C30 packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 45 days of standby time. Besides, the phone measures 164.1x75.6x8.5mm and weighs 182 grams.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme C30

Realme C30

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 2GB, 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C30 price in India, Realme C30 specifications, Realme C30, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Vodafone Idea to Consider Raising Funds Worth Rs. 500 Crore at Wednesday Board Meeting
Poco X4 GT Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, Specifications of Poco F4 5G Teased Alongside
Realme C30 With Unisoc T612 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
