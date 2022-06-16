Technology News
loading

Realme C30 Launch Date in India Set for June 20, Key Specifications Confirmed

Realme C30 is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC claimed to have an AnTuTu score of 176,932 points.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 16 June 2022 13:09 IST
Realme C30 Launch Date in India Set for June 20, Key Specifications Confirmed

Photo Credit: Realme/ Twitter

The Realme C30 has a thickness of 8.5mm and weighs just 182g

Highlights
  • Realme C30 packs a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery
  • It has a stylish Vertical Stripe design on the rear panel
  • The Realme C30 is expected to cost around Rs. 7,000 at launch

Realme has announced the arrival of the Realme C30 in India. This entry-level handset is set to launch on June 20 at 12:30pm. The Shenzhen company has also revealed some of the key specifications of this upcoming handset. The Realme C30 is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It sports an ultra-slim design with a lightweight build. Furthermore, the revealed images confirm that this handset will sport a waterdrop-style notch, and come in blue and green colours.

Realme confirmed the release date for the Realme C30 on Twitter; it will launch on June 20 at 12:30pm. A microsite on Flipkart has also surfaced that confirms some of the key features of this handset. The Realme C30 is fitted with an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC that is claimed to have an AnTuTu benchmark score of 176,932 points. It packs a 5,000mAh battery said to provide all-day battery backup. The smartphone weighs 182g and has a thickness of 8.5mm. It sports a stylish Vertical Stripe design on the rear panel.

Recent rumours have suggested that the Realme C30 could be priced around the Rs. 7,000 mark. It will have to compete with the other smartphones in the same price segment like the Poco C31 and Infinix Smart 6. The handset has also been tipped to sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display. There could be a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper as well. The battery is also expected to support 10W fast charging. It is most likely to boot Android Go Edition out of the box.

In terms of wireless connectivity, it may support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. This smartphone is expected to offer 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration options at launch. Previously leaked renders also suggest that the Realme C30 will feature a Micro-USB port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C30, Realme C30 launch, Realme C30 Specifications, Realme
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Audi's E-Tron's Used Batteries to Be Deployed in Numan’s E-Rickshaws Scheduled to Launch Next Year

Related Stories

Realme C30 Launch Date in India Set for June 20, Key Specifications Confirmed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Images Tease Fancy Notification Lights on Back Panel
  2. Apple 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) Pre-Orders to Begin in India on June 17
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
  5. Anker Soundcore Life Note 3 True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Compared: AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
  7. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  9. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edited With Stainless Steel Body, Ultra HD Display Launched: Details
  2. Bitcoin Rallies Past $22,000 as US Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rate by 0.75 Percent
  3. TRAI Issues New Guidelines for CAS, SMS Testing and Certification Process for Broadcasting Sector
  4. Realme C30 Launch Date in India Set for June 20, Key Specifications Confirmed
  5. Audi's E-Tron's Used Batteries to Be Deployed in Numan’s E-Rickshaws Scheduled to Launch Next Year
  6. Tecno Pova Neo 5G Spotted on IMEI Database, Hints at India Launch: Report
  7. Vivo X80 Pro+ 5G Global Launch Timeline Leaked, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE May Be Cancelled, No New Fan Edition Devices in the Future: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy F13 India Launch Soon as Phone Teased on Flipkart
  10. Josh Andrés Rivera Cast in Hunger Games Prequel Movie, the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.