Realme C30 India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Realme will unveil the Realme C30 smartphone in India at 12:30pm today.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 June 2022 10:38 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C30 will pack a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Realme C30 will be powered by Unisoc T612 SoC
  • The new smartphone could be offered in multiple colour options
  • Realme C30 is said to feature 5-megapixel selfie snapper

Realme C30 is all set to launch in India today. The new Realme C-series phone is expected to debut as an entry-level device and will go on sale via Flipkart. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese electronics giant has revealed several details about the smartphone. The company recently announced that the Realme C30 will be powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC and pack a 5,000mAh battery. It has a waterdrop-style notch display and it measures 8.5mm in thickness. The Realme C30 may be positioned below the Realme C31 in the Indian market.

Realme C30 India launch details, expected price

The launch of Realme C30 will take place today (June 20) at 12:30pm IST (noon). Since last week, Realme has been teasing the device's launch through its social media channels and a dedicated microsite on its website. Flipkart has also created a dedicated webpage to tease the availability of Realme C30 through the online marketplace.

The exact pricing of Realme C30 in the country is yet to be revealed. As per past leaks, the phone could start at around Rs. 7,000 and it will be offered in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configurations. It is tipped to be available in Bamboo Green, Denim Black, and Lake Blue colours.

Realme C30 specifications

Specifications of Realme C30 are yet to be detailed, though Flipkart's listing shows that the phone will have a waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC with an AnTuTu benchmark score of 176,932 points. It sports a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone weighs 182 grams and has a thickness of 8.5mm.

The handset has been tipped to sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display. In terms of optics, there could be a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. The battery of Realme C30 is expected to support 10W fast charging.

Realme C30

Realme C30

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 2GB, 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Realme C30, Realme C30 Price in India, Realme C30 Specifications, Realme C Series, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
