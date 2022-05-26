Realme C30 has reportedly been spotted on various certification websites, including US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Russia's Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), TÜV Rheinland as well as on Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS). The listing on these platforms suggest that it will be a 4G phone, will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support, will come with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options. As per a previous report, the Realme phone is tipped to make its debut next month.

The Realme C30 listing on various certification websites was spotted by MySmartPrice and they allegedly imply the rumoured smartphone has model number RMX3581. It is the NBTC website which suggests the phone's name as Realme C30. It also says the Realme phone will be a 4G handset.

As per the FCC listing, the alleged Realme C30 phone will pack a large 5,000mAh battery. It is said to support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connectivity and have dual SIM support. The listing also suggests the alleged phone measures 164.1x75.53x8.48mm and weighs 181g. The TÜV Rheinland certification hints at 10W charging support.

Furthermore, the Realme C30 with RMX3581 same model number has been spotted on the BIS certification website as well. The website hints that the smartphone will be manufactured in Noida.

The development builds on a report according to which the phone will make its debut in India in June as a budget offering, and run Android Go Edition. It is said to come in two configurations — 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage — and three colour options: Bamboo Green, Denim Black, and Lake Blue. Earlier this year, Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth said that Realme will be launching more C30 series smartphones this year.

