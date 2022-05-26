Technology News
loading

Realme C30 Visits Multiple Certification Websites, India Launch on Cards: Report

Realme C30 could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 May 2022 18:55 IST
Realme C30 Visits Multiple Certification Websites, India Launch on Cards: Report

Realme C30 may launch in three colour options

Highlights
  • Realme C30 could come in two configurations
  • It reportedly has RMX3581 model number
  • Realme C30 is said to be a 4G handset

Realme C30 has reportedly been spotted on various certification websites, including US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Russia's Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), TÜV Rheinland as well as on Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS). The listing on these platforms suggest that it will be a 4G phone, will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support, will come with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options. As per a previous report, the Realme phone is tipped to make its debut next month.

The Realme C30 listing on various certification websites was spotted by MySmartPrice and they allegedly imply the rumoured smartphone has model number RMX3581. It is the NBTC website which suggests the phone's name as Realme C30. It also says the Realme phone will be a 4G handset.

As per the FCC listing, the alleged Realme C30 phone will pack a large 5,000mAh battery. It is said to support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for connectivity and have dual SIM support. The listing also suggests the alleged phone measures 164.1x75.53x8.48mm and weighs 181g. The TÜV Rheinland certification hints at 10W charging support.

Furthermore, the Realme C30 with RMX3581 same model number has been spotted on the BIS certification website as well. The website hints that the smartphone will be manufactured in Noida.

The development builds on a report according to which the phone will make its debut in India in June as a budget offering, and run Android Go Edition. It is said to come in two configurations — 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage — and three colour options: Bamboo Green, Denim Black, and Lake Blue. Earlier this year, Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth said that Realme will be launching more C30 series smartphones this year.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C30, Realme C30 Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Alibaba Beats Revenue Estimates Amid COVID-19 Lockdown in China
Amazon to Stop Older Kindle E-Readers From Browsing, Buying New Books
Realme C30 Visits Multiple Certification Websites, India Launch on Cards: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All You Need to Know About Stranger Things Season 4
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  3. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  4. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched
  5. Top Gun Maverick Review: Tom Cruise Movie Soars, With Caveats
  6. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Design Renders Surface, Suggest Possible Colour Options
  8. Redmi Note 11T Pro Series May Debut as Rebranded Models in India, Globally
  9. Vivo V25 Pro 5G Supposedly Surfaces on IMEI Database
  10. Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde Says Cryptocurrencies Are 'Worth Nothing'
  2. Dogecoin Co-Founder Billy Markus Believes Terra 2.0 Will Attract 'Dumb' Gamblers
  3. WhatsApp to Warn Businesses Violating its Commerce Policy, Developing New ‘Kept’ Messages Section: Report
  4. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life, 10 ATM Water Resistance: Price, Specifications
  5. Amazon to Stop Older Kindle E-Readers From Browsing, Buying New Books
  6. Realme C30 Visits Multiple Certification Websites, India Launch on Cards: Report
  7. Instagram Announces '1 Minute Music' Tracks For Reels, Stories in India
  8. Alibaba Beats Revenue Estimates Amid COVID-19 Lockdown in China
  9. Lenovo India Posts Growth in Annual Revenue, Computer Shipment Increased by 20.5 Percent
  10. Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD With 5.3GBps Read Speeds, PlayStation 5 Support Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.