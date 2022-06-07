Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C30 Supposed Design Renders Leaked; May Feature Micro USB Port, Waterdrop Style Notch

Realme C30 Supposed Design Renders Leaked; May Feature Micro-USB Port, Waterdrop-Style Notch

Realme C30 is said to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 7 June 2022 12:43 IST
Realme C30 Supposed Design Renders Leaked; May Feature Micro-USB Port, Waterdrop-Style Notch

Photo Credit: CompareDial/ OnLeaks

The Realme C30 is said to feature a 5-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Realme C30 could sport a texture rear panel with vertical grid design
  • It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support
  • The Realme C30 could come in blue, green colours

Realme C30 has been part of the rumour mill for some time. There have been several leaks regarding the smartphone's supposed specifications. Now, a new report has surfaced that includes alleged design renders of this device. These alleged renders showcase the complete design of the Realme C30, including the front and back panels. Past leaks have suggested that this smartphone could sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display. It is expected to be powered by a Unisoc chipset and feature a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Realme C30 design (expected)

The supposed renders of the Realme C30 were revealed by CompareDial in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks). The Realme handset is said to sport a waterdrop-style notch and a significantly thick chin in the front. It is expected to sport a texture rear panel with a vertical grid design. On the back, it is said to sport a camera module with an LED flash in the top-left corner. There is supposed to be a volume rocker and power button on the right side. The bottom side of the handset is said to feature a speaker grille, a microphone, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The leaked renders also suggest that the Realme C30 could arrive in blue and green colours.

Realme C30 specifications (expected)

According to a recent report, the Realme C30 could feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display. Under the hood, it could pack a Unisoc chipset. There is expected to be a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. The handset is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. It is expected to be 8.48mm thin and weigh 181g. It could support 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. This smartphone has been tipped to run on the Android Go Edition operating system.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C30, Realme C30 Specifications, Realme
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Moto G82 5G With a 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Realme C30 Supposed Design Renders Leaked; May Feature Micro-USB Port, Waterdrop-Style Notch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G82 5G First Impressions: Stretching Boundaries
  2. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  3. iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, System Apps Unveiled: All Details
  4. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Renders, Price, Specifications Leaked Online
  5. Moto G82 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Display Debuts in India
  6. Moto G82 5G Tipped to be Priced at Rs.23,999 in India
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Teased, Display Specifications Surface Online
  8. Moto Edge 2022 Specifications, Design Renders Leaked Online
  9. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  10. iPadOS 16 Debuts to Bridge Gap Between iPad and MacBook
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Freebuds 5i With Multi-Mode Free Switching, ANC Launched: All Details
  2. iOS 16 Lets You See Your Wi-Fi Passwords, Adds Fullscreen Music Player to Lock Screen, More
  3. Apple Mixed Reality Headset to Be Announced During Media Event in Jan 2023: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Strange World Teaser Trailer Out: Disney’s Upcoming Animated Feature Sets November 23 Release Date
  5. iOS 16 Won't Reach iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, Original iPhone SE; Apple Watch Series 3 Not Eligible for watchOS 9
  6. After ExpressVPN, Surfshark Decides to Shut Down VPN Servers in India Over Government's Order
  7. Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Tipped, Will Be a Budget Offering: Report
  8. Indonesian Crypto Exchange Pintu Raises $113 Million in Series B Funding
  9. iOS 16 Lets You Lock Hidden, Recently Deleted Albums, Adds Haptic Feedback to iPhone Keyboard
  10. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Maria Bakalova Confirmed to Play Key Role by Director James Gunn
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.