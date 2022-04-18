Technology News
Realme to Bring High-End Innovation to Mid-Rangers, More Realme C30 Series to Launch This Year: Madhav Sheth

Realme to offer 5G on more than 50 percent of phones in 2022.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 April 2022 16:55 IST
Realme to Bring High-End Innovation to Mid-Rangers, More Realme C30 Series to Launch This Year: Madhav Sheth

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360/ Sheldon Pinto

Realme C35 was launched in India last month

Highlights
  • Innovation includes battery capacity and fast charging
  • The company wants to commercialise high-end features for the masses
  • Realme will focus on design and performance for budget phones

Realme will bring high-end innovations such as great design, usually found in premium smartphones, to mid-range handsets. This will bring some differentiating factors to the Realme C series, Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth has said. In addition, the executive also revealed that about 50 percent of Realme smartphones that will debut in 2022 will feature 5G connectivity. He added that the Chinese company will soon launch more devices in the Realme C30 series. Last month, Realme launched the C35 smartphone in India.

As per a report by BGR, Sheth said that Realme is trying to bring the “innovations of high-end [smartphones] to introduce more differentiating points.” He added that the company has understood from its past experience that “design has been the core fundamental pillar along with performance”. The executive touched upon the Realme C35, which was launched in India last month, and said people have liked its design a lot. In fact, our review of the Realme C35 highlights that the phone's design makes it stand out from the competition.

While talking about other high-features, Sheth said Realme introduced optical image stabilisation (OIS) in the camera of the Realme 9 Pro+, “which was a very high-end feature; we tried to commercialise it to the masses”.

Sheth said that Realme will be launching more C30 series smartphones this year (which means that the company may introduce more phones in the Realme C3x series), and will focus on the budget segment with the third generation of C-series smartphones. As for high-end models, Sheth said that Realme will continue to bring innovations in terms of charging, displays, and cameras. The Realme executive further revealed that more than 50 percent of smartphones that will launch in 2022 will be 5G-capable, and emphasised the role of 5G in the future.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme C35

Realme C35

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design
  • Bad
  • Weak camera performance
  • Below-average battery life
  • Lots of preinstalled apps
  • Sluggish software performance
Read detailed Realme C35 review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc T616
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Further reading: Realme C35, Realme, Madhav Sheth
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
