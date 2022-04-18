Realme will bring high-end innovations such as great design, usually found in premium smartphones, to mid-range handsets. This will bring some differentiating factors to the Realme C series, Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth has said. In addition, the executive also revealed that about 50 percent of Realme smartphones that will debut in 2022 will feature 5G connectivity. He added that the Chinese company will soon launch more devices in the Realme C30 series. Last month, Realme launched the C35 smartphone in India.

As per a report by BGR, Sheth said that Realme is trying to bring the “innovations of high-end [smartphones] to introduce more differentiating points.” He added that the company has understood from its past experience that “design has been the core fundamental pillar along with performance”. The executive touched upon the Realme C35, which was launched in India last month, and said people have liked its design a lot. In fact, our review of the Realme C35 highlights that the phone's design makes it stand out from the competition.

While talking about other high-features, Sheth said Realme introduced optical image stabilisation (OIS) in the camera of the Realme 9 Pro+, “which was a very high-end feature; we tried to commercialise it to the masses”.

Sheth said that Realme will be launching more C30 series smartphones this year (which means that the company may introduce more phones in the Realme C3x series), and will focus on the budget segment with the third generation of C-series smartphones. As for high-end models, Sheth said that Realme will continue to bring innovations in terms of charging, displays, and cameras. The Realme executive further revealed that more than 50 percent of smartphones that will launch in 2022 will be 5G-capable, and emphasised the role of 5G in the future.