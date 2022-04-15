Technology News
Realme Buds Q2s TWS Earphones Tipped to Launch in India Soon Alongside Realme GT Neo 3

Realme Buds Q2s are expected to come in Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue colour options.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 15 April 2022 13:06 IST
Realme Buds Q2s TWS Earphones Tipped to Launch in India Soon Alongside Realme GT Neo 3

Photo Credit: Realme China

Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones feature 10mm drivers

Highlights
  • Realme is expected to unveil Realme GT Neo 3 and Realme Buds Q2s soon
  • The brand confirmed the arrival of Realme GT Neo 3
  • The earphones are IPX4 rated for water resistance

Realme GT Neo 3 is expected to debut in India soon. Apart from the new flagship smartphone, Realme is reportedly planning to unveil Realme Buds Q2s true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in the country. The Chinese smartphone company is tipped to unveil the earphones in Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue colour options. The earphones were originally unveiled in China in March. They come with features such as Dolby Atmos support, 30 hours of battery life, and AI-powered Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to remove noise during calls. The earbuds are equipped with 10mm drivers and they get an ultra-low-latency mode for gaming.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), in association with Pricebaba, suggested that Realme is looking to ship Realme Buds Q2s earphones to the Indian market soon alongside Realme GT Neo 3. Both the new devices are expected to go live in the country later this month. Realme Buds Q2s are said to be offered in Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue colour options in India.

Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth recently confirmed the arrival of Realme GT Neo 3 in India via Twitter. He posted a cryptic message and a short video clip hinting at the handset's India launch. Realme is teased to bring the Le Mans edition of the smartphone to the country.

As per a past leak, the Indian variant of Realme GT Neo 3 will come in Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Sprint White colour options. The handset is said to come in three configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. However, there is no official word from Realme on it.

To recall, Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones were unveiled in China with a price tag of CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,800). They were offered in Black, Green, and White colour options.

Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones specifications

Realme Buds Q2s TWS earphones have a transparent design and they feature 10mm drivers. The earphones come with Dolby Atmos audio for a 3D surround sound and feature AI-powered ENC to deliver a clear calling experience.

The Realme Buds Q2s TWS earbuds offer touch-enabled controls. They feature an 88ms ultra low-latency mode. The earphones are rated IPX4 for water resistance and come with Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. They are claimed to offer up to seven hours of playtime on a full charge and a total of 30 hours of battery life including its charging case.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme GT Neo 3

Realme GT Neo 3

Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2,120x1,080 pixels
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
