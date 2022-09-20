Technology News
Realme Reveals Android 13 Early Access Roadmap for India, Over 30 Smartphones Confirmed

Realme GT 2 Pro Android 13 Early Access programme already began in August.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 20 September 2022 17:45 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

These Realme smartphones will also get Android 13 update outside India

  • Android 13 Early Access stage will last for up to four weeks
  • Several regions outside India may not get Android 13 Early Access
  • Realme will follow the Android 13 Early Access with beta one testing

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth revealed the Android 13 Early Access roadmap for India on Monday. The plan involves providing the Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 update to over 30 smartphones by Q3 2023. The company later confirmed that Realme customers with any of these 30 handsets residing outside India will also receive the Android 13 update, however, it will be rolled out at a different time. Realme suggests that the early access updates will be followed by a beta one release, both taking up to four weeks each.

Sheth tweeted the roadmap on Monday that reveals that the Realme GT Neo 3 and its 150W variant, along with the Realme GT 2, will get Android 13 Early Access by the end of September. Realme already began gathering early adopters for the Realme GT 2 Pro in August.

Realme then shared a community post dishing out further details regarding the Android 13 Early Access roadmap. It has revealed that the early access stage for these smartphones will last for up to four weeks, followed by another four weeks of beta one testing. Only after these updates can customers expect a stable Android 13 update to roll out for their respective Realme smartphones.

The listed devices will receive the Android 13, irrespective of whether they are in India or not. However, all regions may not get an early access program. Realme smartphones outside India are expected to get the stable Android 13 update at a later date.

Here is the complete Android 13 Early Access roadmap for India revealed by Realme:

August 2022

  • Realme GT 2 Pro

September 2022

  • Realme GT Neo 3 150W
  • Realme GT Neo 3
  • Realme GT 2

October 2022

November 2022

December 2022

Q1 2023

Q2 2023

Q3 2023

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Android 13, Realme Android 13 Early Access Roadmap
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
iPhone 15 Ultra Specifications Leaked; Apple A17 Bionic SoC, 8K Video, USB Type-C Port Tipped

